Where to watch

Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Scottie Scheffler to lead after round three

1pt each-way 16-1 bet365, Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

Story so far

Kurt Kitayama leads the Arnold Palmer Invitational by two shots heading into the weekend – the PGA Tour rookie went nine under par through 36 holes.

Kitayama, 200-1 ante-post, has shortened to 9-1 after rounds of 67 and 68 at Bay Hill. The 30-year-old has won twice on the DP World Tour, but is yet to make a breakthrough in his homeland.

Jordan Spieth is alone in second place. Spieth was thrilled to escape from the 18th hole with a bogey after an ugly hooked drive almost went out of bounds. He said he would hit a left-handed shot from where the ball ended up – at the base of a mesh boundary fence – and that meant he got a free drop away from trouble for his feet standing on the cart path.

Spieth has shortened from 35-1 to 7-1, but Xander Schauffele is favourite with most bookmakers. World number six Schauffele is tied for third place, one shot behind Spieth. The cut will almost certainly fall at two over par.

Darkness curtailed round two prematurely with one group left on the course. If Greg Koch makes a birdie or better at his one remaining hole, the cut will move to one over par, but he will return to action facing a second shot from 208 yards from the rough at the par-four ninth (his final hole), so it is unlikely he picks up a shot.

Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns are among the names who are certain to have the weekend off.

Leaderboard

-9 Kurt Kitayama

-7 Jordan Spieth

-6 Xander Schauffele, Corey Conners

-5 Davis Riley, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

-4 Adam Scott, Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

-3 Keith Mitchell, Ben Griffin, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Thomas Detry

Best prices

7 X Schauffele, J Spieth, 9 K Kitayama, P Cantlay, 10 S Scheffler, 11 J Rahm, 12 J Thomas, 14 M Fitzpatrick, 16 C Conners, 22 R McIlroy, 25 C Young, M Homa, 45 bar

Third-round preview

Jon Rahm dominated the first day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but the world number one followed a Thursday 65 with a Friday 76 and the tournament appears wide open with two rounds to play.

Rahm is still well in the hunt from six shots behind Kurt Kitayama. The leader has never managed to get over the finishing line in front in a PGA Tour event – and this particular PGA Tour event is crammed with the quality of an elevated field. It would be surprising if Kitayama was able to repel such a star-studded line-up. The leader can be wild with driver in hand – an ugly swing often resulting in slices – and Bay Hill is a course where the punishment is severe for big misses.

Jordan Spieth will probably last longer on the Bay Hill leaderboard than Kitayama. Spieth appears to be guilt-free for making the rulebook work his way on the 18th hole in round two. Right-handed players claiming they are going to hit a left-handed shot when up against a fence or wall has become a popular tactic when a left-handed shot would mean free relief from a cart path. Yannik Paul did the same thing on the penultimate hole on his way to winning the Mallorca Classic in October.

If Spieth can tighten up his driving – he is 61st in the field for driving accuracy – his touch and class should count for plenty over a challenging weekend. Bay Hill typically gets firmer and faster as the weekend wears on in the Arnold Palmer – and there is plenty of wind forecast for round three.

Scottie Scheffler has endured a miserable two days with putter in hand, but he is tied for ninth place, only five shots off the lead. Scheffler, a 10-1 chance, is one of several players capable of moving into the thick of things on Saturday.

Scheffler, Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Keith Mitchell are close enough if good enough, and likely candidates to move strongly into contention in round three if Kitayama, Spieth and others wobble in front. It should be noted, though, that the wind is forecast to drop as the final groups play their closing holes.

The third-round draw will not be made until round two is completed. Punters looking for extra Saturday morning investments should consider Scheffler to be leading after round three at 16-1.Each-way terms of a quarter the odds, the first three places are available. If Kitayama comes back to the pack, which seems likely, defending champion Scheffler, from only three shots behind second place, could easily haul his way to the summit.

