Steve Palmer's American Express first-round preview and free golf betting tips

American Express first-round preview

Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay have been paired together for the opening three rounds of The American Express and this dynamic duo will start the tournament at La Quinta Country Club.

The world number one and world number six are scheduled to tee off at 5.14pm UK and Ireland time at La Quinta CC, where they will expect to feast on birdies. The American duo will play the Nicklaus Tournament Course in round two, then have a weekend at the PGA Dye Stadium Course, providing they both make the 54-hole cut.

One player who may struggle to qualify for the final round of action in this three-course event is Daniel Berger, who has not competed since missing the cut in the 2022 US Open, dropping from 25th in the world to 664th in the 18 months that have followed.

The 30-year-old Floridian faces a long road back to being a PGA Tour title contender again and it is shocking that bookmakers make Berger odds-on to make the cut this week. In a field of 156, only the top 65 and ties make the cut.

Berger suffered a bulge in the lower disc of his back and was diagnosed with deep bone sensitivity. Rehabilitation has been slow. Will Zalatoris has provided an example already this year of how long it can take players to get their sharpness back after injury and a Sunday off seems much more likely for Berger in California this week than a fourth round of action.

Berger attempted to recruit John Wood as caddie for his return, but Wood is sticking with his television work, so Berger has had to settle for veteran looper DJ Nelson.

Alex Noren to finish as top Swede is another appealing option. This experienced campaigner enjoys California, where he almost won the Farmers Insurance Open in 2018, and he finished 14th in The American Express in 2020.

Noren got four rounds under his belt in the Sony Open last week, sharing 42nd place, while his compatriot Alex Bjork missed the cut by five shots in his first start as a PGA Tour member. Bjork, making his AmEx debut, will probably take time to settle into his American adventure. David Lingmerth, the other Swede in AmEx action, has missed 11 of his last 15 PGA Tour cuts.

Cantlay's superior putting and AmEx record gives him an edge over Scheffler this week, so the Californian appeals as outsider in a 72-hole match.

