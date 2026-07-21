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TippingSteve Palmer
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'He is one of the best ball-strikers the amateur game has ever seen' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the 3M Open
Golf tips, best bets and PGA Tour predictions for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities
Steve Palmer’s tournament previews are published at 2pm every Tuesday, exclusively available to Racing Post+ subscribers and no longer released as free content on Wednesdays.
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Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.
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Published on inPGA Tour
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more inPGA Tour
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- 'This prodigy looks ready for a PGA Tour breakthrough' – Steve Palmer has two to follow at the Corales Puntacana Championship
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more inPGA Tour
- 3M Open: TPC Twin Cities course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
- 'This prodigy looks ready for a PGA Tour breakthrough' – Steve Palmer has two to follow at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Steve Palmer's ISCO Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'He was strong in all departments at Deere Run last week' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the ISCO Championship
- Steve Palmer's John Deere Classic final-round golf betting tips and predictions