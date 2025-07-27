- More
Steve Palmer's 3M Open final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the final round of the 3M Open on the PGA Tour
Racing Post+ subscribers will get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's Golfwise Extra column for the final round of each week's biggest tournament.
Steve's tournament preview selections have resulted in profit in 21 of his 24 years as a tipster and for those looking for even more extensive golf coverage don't miss Palmer's extra pointers every Wednesday in the Racing Post newspaper.
As well as his tips, you will get expert spotlight comments for all players in our extensive price comparison grids which include course and recent form, plus Palmer's unique attribute icons to help identify the players suited to conditions each week.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPGA Tour
Last updated
- Wyndham Championship: Steve Palmer's course guide, start time and how to watch
- Steve Palmer's 3M Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'It seems only a matter of time before this rising star makes his PGA Tour breakthrough' - Steve Palmer has three selections for the 3M Open
- 3M Open 2025: Steve Palmer's TPC Twin Cities course guide, start time and how to watch
- Barracuda Championship: Powerhouse to star in Stableford competition
- Wyndham Championship: Steve Palmer's course guide, start time and how to watch
- Steve Palmer's 3M Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'It seems only a matter of time before this rising star makes his PGA Tour breakthrough' - Steve Palmer has three selections for the 3M Open
- 3M Open 2025: Steve Palmer's TPC Twin Cities course guide, start time and how to watch
- Barracuda Championship: Powerhouse to star in Stableford competition