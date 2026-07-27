Rocket Classic: Detroit Golf Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

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Where is the Rocket Classic being held?

Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan.

When does the Rocket Classic start?

The first round at Detroit Golf Club begins at 11.45am on Thursday, July 30.

Rocket Classic course details

Course Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan Prize money $10 million ($1.78m to the winner)

Field 144

Cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Length 7,328 yards

Par 70

Course make-up Two par-five holes; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Course type Parkland

Course records 72 holes 262 Tony Finau (2022) 18 holes 61 Jake Knapp (2025) Course winners taking part Aldrich Potgieter, Cam Davis (twice), Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau

Detroit Golf Club course overview

Detroit Golf Club will host the Rocket Classic for the eighth and final time this week and players will face a different test after significant renovations.

The challenge involves tackling a composite course of holes on the North and South course and there have been changes to the North course with a new irrigation system installed, greens built and repositioned bunkers.

This could make it a much tougher test for PGA Tour professionals than it has historically proved.

What will it take to win the Rocket Classic?

Big-hitters Aldrich Potgieter and Bryson DeChambeau feature on the Rocket roll of honour, but solid tee-to-green play and a hot putter will be required to claim the top prize this week.

Who is taking part in the Rocket Classic?

There are 20 players inside the world's top 50 in action in Detroit this week, led by world number three Cameron Young, who has won the Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship in 2026.

Cameron Young is the highest-ranked player in this week's field Credit: Getty Images

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Cameron Young (3), Russell Henley (5), Chris Gotterup (7), Wyndham Clark (9), JJ Spaun (14)

Rocket Classic weather forecast

After a bright first day on Thursday, the tournament is expected to be played in cloudy conditions with temperatures peaking around 27C.

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