Racing Post's RBC Heritage matches and specials golf betting tips

Best bets

Matt Fitzpatrick top European

1pt each-way 13-2 bet365, BoyleSports

Seamus Power to beat Ben Martin

1pt 10-11 BoyleSports

RBC Heritage 72-hole matches and specials predictions

The winner of this week's RBC Heritage will claim a bigger financial prize than the one Jon Rahm received for his Masters triumph last week, and the tournament's elevated status means it has attracted one of the strongest fields in its 54-year history.

It is eight years since the Green Jacket winner has attempted to add a tartan one to his wardrobe and the Spaniard could probably be excused if his focus strayed.

The weather made this year's Augusta National experience a slog so Rahm's position at the head of the top European market could be threatened and the door appears ajar for US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

The Sheffield swinger has missed four cuts this year as he has struggled with a neck injury, but his tenth at the Masters was his best finish since he was seventh in January's Tournament of Champions and this week's test should suit.

The emphasis at Harbour Town Links is on accurate driving and good scrambling, areas in which Fitzpatrick excels, and while he missed the cut last year, he was fourth when Stewart Cink triumphed the year before.

He knows the track well, something that cannot be said of his rivals in the market.

Rahm has played once, finishing 33rd in 2020, and Viktor Hovland, who was unable to build on an opening 65 at Augusta and looked more jaded as the week wore on, was 21st on his only showing.

While others will have seen the Masters as a full stop in their season, it could be a springboard for Fitzpatrick, so he is a decent each-way shout to be the top European.

In terms of 72-hole match bets, it could pay to side with improving Irishman Seamus Power against Ben Martin.

Power won the low-grade Bermuda Championship at the end of October and has had five top-20 finishes since.

A closing 77 at the Masters was a disappointment but he should take great confidence from finishing sixth on his only previous Harbour Town visit four years ago.

Martin has had a couple of top-ten finishes recently in events which did not attract elite fields but while he was third at the 2014 Heritage, he has done nothing in six subsequent visits.

