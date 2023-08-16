Racing Post's BMW Championship specials preview and golf betting tips

Where to watch the BMW Championship

The biggest names in golf have their eyes on the $18 million first prize at next week's Tour Championship and that should ensure some red-hot competition at this week's BMW Championship, where the field of 50 will be cut to 30 for the season finale.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, as well as last week's FedEx St Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover, are perfectly placed, but there is room for others to make a timely charge and one with the wind in his sails who looks a cracking each-way bet to finish top American this week is Russell Henley.

Henley, who was last in the winners' circle at Mayakoba in November, has been going about his business quietly for most of the year and burst into life over the last couple of weeks with second spot behind Glover at the Wyndham Championship and sixth in Memphis last week when he carded three rounds of 67 and one of 68.

He has finished in the top 20 in ten of his last 13 events and this is a strange event as those at the top of the market will probably be looking to peak next week.

That could allow others to get into the picture and, as he stands 15th in the FedEx Cup table, Henley could fit the bill. At 21-1 to finish as this week's leading American, he looks worth supporting with a quarter the odds available for the first four places.

A player with stronger claims to lead his nation's charge this week is Corey Conners, who is one of four Canadians who have made it through to the second round of the playoffs.

Conners was sixth in Tennessee last week and finished like a train with two rounds of 65. That has put him in with a decent chance of making next week's showdown as he was promoted to 25th in the list.

That sends him to Illinois in warm order and he recovered well to finish 33rd at Olympia Fields three years ago after starting with a disappointing 76. He can enjoy another strong week.

Nick Taylor, who won his home Open in June, has not done much since and is relatively comfortable at 16th, while Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson are up against it and could soon be tailed off.

