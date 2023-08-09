Racing Post FedEx St Jude Championship first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch the FedEx St Jude Championship

Live on Sky Sports Golf, from 6pm

Best bets

JT Poston top-20 finish

2pts 13-8 BoyleSports

Stephan Jaeger top-20 finish

1pt 9-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

FedEx St Jude Championship specials preview

While the biggest names in golf will be jockeying for position in the next two weeks in a push for the Tour Championship and an $18 million bonus, those further down the list will just hope to be invited to the party and that will take a wholehearted effort at this week's FedEx St Jude Championship.

The top 70 in the FedEx Cup rankings take their chance this week and only the top 50 after the weekend will gain a place at the BMW Championship, so, for those at the bottom of the list there is plenty to do.

However, the extra motivation can help a couple of players build on some good recent results and gain a top-20 spot that could lift them over the line.

JT Poston fits the mould and the American could make his presence felt at TPC Southwind.

He heads into the playoffs in good nick after a decent run that started with two sixth-placed finishes at the John Deere Classic and the Scottish Open.

His 41st at The Open was no disgrace and must have boosted his confidence as he was subsequently second at the 3M Open and seventh at last week's Wyndham Championship, a tournament he won in 2019.

And Poston performed well last year at this week's Memphis track, starting with a 64 only to lose his way on the Friday when he found the water on a par three and ended with a two-over 72.

Two 68s followed and took him to a tie of 20th and he looks good value to eclipse that effort this week, especially as he has no room to relax at 45th in the standings.

Take a chance on Stephan Jaeger to join him in the top 20. The German was a prolific performer on the Korn Ferry Tour and has now settled in to life on the main circuit well, moving into the world's top 100 for the first time.

Jaeger has produced some strong performances with a ninth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, 13th in the John Deere Classic and 14th at the Wyndham.

He closed with a 73 last week after putting himself in a great position with rounds of 67, 66 and 64 and, at 61st in the rankings, motivation should not be a problem.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport