Phoenix Open: TPC Scottsdale course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

Where is the Phoenix Open being held?

Stadium Course, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona.

When does the Phoenix Open start?

The first round at TPC Scottsdale begins at 2.15pm GMT on Thursday, February 5.

Phoenix Open course details

Course Stadium Course, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona

Prize money $9.4m ($1.692m to the winner)

Field 120

Cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Length 7,261 yards

Par 72 Course type Desert

Course records 72 holes 256 Mark Calcavecchia (2001), Phil Mickelson (2013)

18 holes 60 Grant Waite (1996), Mark Calcavecchia (2001), Phil Mickelson (2005 and 2013), Nick Taylor (2024) Course winners taking part Brooks Koepka (twice), Hideki Matsuyama (twice), Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Scottie Scheffler (twice), Nick Taylor

Course overview

The course has been used for this event since 1987. A score in the high-teens under par is usually needed for victory. The galleries are a test for the competitors, with more than 200,000 fans normally crammed into the course for the Friday and Saturday. This was a Signature Event in 2023, with a stellar field.

What happened last year?

Thomas Detry romped to a seven-shot victory for a maiden PGA Tour title.

What will it take to win the Phoenix Open?

Scottsdale is traditionally conquered by players who churn out greens in regulation for four days.

Who is taking part in the Phoenix Open?

Scottie Scheffler won The American Express tournament the week before last Credit: Getty Images

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who won his first tournament of the year in The American Express last time out, is the headline act in Phoenix.

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Scottie Scheffler (1), JJ Spaun (7), Xander Schauffele (8), Ben Griffin (9), Harris English (11)

Phoenix Open weather forecast

Sunny and warm, with light breezes throughout.

