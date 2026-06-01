Memorial Tournament: Muirfield Village course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

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Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.

Where is the Memorial Tournament being held?

Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

When does the Memorial Tournament start?

The first round at Muirfield Village begins at 12pm BST on Thursday, June 4.

Memorial Tournament course details

Course Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Field 72

Length 7,569 yards

Par 72

Cut

Top 50 and ties (and anyone within ten shots of the lead) qualify for round three

Course make up Four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Course type Parkland

Course records 72 holes 268 Tom Lehman (1994); 18 holes 61 John Huston (1996) Course winners taking part Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Scottie Scheffler (twice)



Course overview of Muirfield Village

This Jack Nicklaus design has hosted the Memorial since 1976. The 2013 Presidents Cup was staged there too, as well as the 2020 Workday Charity Open. The fairways are generous, but approach shots are difficult

What will it take to win the Memorial Tournament?

Accurate iron-play is the key to slaying Muirfield Village. Precise approaches to well-guarded greens are essential for success

Who is taking part in the Memorial Tournament?

The world's top five are all in attendance, including Scottie Scheffler, who is seeking to win a third consecutive Memorial title.

Scottie Scheffler has been the king of Muirfield Village over the last two years Credit: Getty Images

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Scottie Scheffler (1), Rory McIlroy (2), Cameron Young (3), Matt Fitzpatrick (4), Russell Henley (5)

Memorial Tournament weather forecast

A sunny, warm Thursday is set to be followed by a mixture of sunshine, short showers and potential bursts of lightning. Hardly any wind throughout

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