John Deere Classic: TPC Deere Run course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

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Where is the John Deere Classic being held?

TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

When does the John Deere Classic start?

The first round at TPC Deere Run begins at noon on Thursday, July 2.

John Deere Classic course details

Course TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

Prize money $8.8m ($1.512m to the winner)

Field 144

Cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three Length 7,327 yards

Par 71

Course make-up Three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Course type Parkland Course records 72 holes 256 Davis Thompson (2024) 18 holes 59 Paul Goydos (2010), Hayden Springer (2024) Course winners taking part Jonathan Byrd, Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth (twice), Michael Kim, Dylan Frittelli, Lucas Glover, JT Poston, Davis Thompson, Brian Campbell



Course overview of TPC Deere Run

The John Deere Classic has been held at TPC Deere Run since 2000. The track, crafted by DA Weibring in 1999, is one of the easiest the Tour stars face all season. The first and second holes are extremely simple, so there is scope for a fast start, and this is a birdiefest where only the hottest of putters will contend

What will it take to win the John Deere Classic?

Steve Stricker, awesome with wedge in hand and one of the best putters in the world, won this event three times in a row before Zach Johnson, a player of a similar ilk, ended that streak. The John Deere lends itself to low scoring, with wedges and putter the key clubs in the bag

Who is taking part in the John Deere Classic?

Four-time PGA Tour champion Chris Gotterup headlines the field at Deere Run.

Chris Gotterup is looking to win a fifth PGA Tour title this week Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Chris Gotterup (13), Ben Griffin (18), Jacob Bridgeman (25), JT Poston (32), Keegan Bradley (38)

John Deere Classic weather forecast

Sunny, hot, humid and calm, with temperatures peaking at 33C, and a thunderstorm threat throughout

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