'His Stateside form figures could hardly be more impressive' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for the Rocket Classic

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Rocket Classic date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2

Course Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

Start time 11.45am

TV Sky Sports Golf, from 7pm Thursday

There is a new star in town after 21-year-old Jackson Koivun held world number one Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the field at bay at last week's 3M Open for a maiden success and he is back at the Rocket Classic this week hoping to boost his chances of making the FedEx Cup playoffs that start in a fortnight.

Koivun occupies the key 70th place in the standings and a big performance this week could cement his spot, even though there are some big names, including five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka with similar ambitions.

Cameron Young, who has won the Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship this year and was second at The Open, has no such worries and the world number three goes off favourite at Detroit Golf Club.

Ian Wilkerson's Rocket Classic predictions

Wyndham Clark

2pts each-way 22-1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Jackson Suber

1.5pts each-way 70-1 BoyleSports

Brooks Koepka

1pt each-way 50-1 general

Davis Thompson

1pt each-way 50-1 general

Ian Wilkerson's Rocket Classic preview

Top tip

Wyndham Clark 22-1

While fans are getting excited about what Jackson Koivun could achieve in the game, one player whose game is perhaps not getting the acclaim it deserves is US Open champion Wyndham Clark.

He proved his success at the 2023 US Open was not a fluke when he came home in front at Shinnecock Hills last month and, while he missed the cut at The Open, his Stateside form figures of 1-3-11-1-5 could hardly be more impressive.

Clark missed the Rocket cut last year but the circumstances were unusual as he shot an opening 66 and then paid the price for a triple-bogey eight at the fourth on his way to a second-round 74, so it would be unfair to dismiss his chances on the basis of one poor hole.

His other two Detroit Golf Club visits were decent as he was eighth in 2022 and 17th on his 2019 debut, so this strong approach player could flourish, especially if he putts well enough to put himself in the picture.

Clark also won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson by three shots at the end of May and there is a strong chance he can claim a third title of 2026.

Wyndham Clark's recent form in Stateside tournaments has been impressive Credit: Getty Images

Next best bet

Jackson Suber 70-1

Jackson Suber is in his second season on the PGA Tour and the 26-year-old from Tampa can force his way into the FedEx Cup playoffs with a couple of strong performances, starting this week.

He has proved he is capable of competing at this level by finishing fourth at both the CJ Cup and the Canadian Open. He built on those showings with sixth place at the John Deere Classic and then had a memorable Open when he led with an opening 65 before finishing 28th.

His missed cut at the 3M Open is not alarming as he carded an opening 68 and just two of his last 14 rounds have been more than 70.

Suber was sixth on his first visit to Detroit Golf Club last year, when he was two shots off the pace, and he could go even closer this week.

Other selections

Brooks Koepka 50-1

Davis Thompson 50-1

Brooks Koepka headed back to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf at the start of the year and the five-time Major winner is hard to ignore at a hefty price this week.

He has had six top-20 finishes since his return, but the fact that he is ranked 12th in strokes gained from tee to green and eighth on approach points to a decent Detroit debut.

He finished strongly last time out at the Open to claim a respectable 28th and at 84th in the FedEx Cup standings, now is the time for him to kick on.

Davis Thompson had a few tough weeks since top-20 finishes at the Texas Open and Myrtle Beach Classic, but seventh at the 3M Open last week should have given him a lift.

He gained more shots from tee to green than any player at TPC Twin Cities and was sixth in strokes gained on approach in Minnesota, and a repeat of anything near those numbers could see him go close, especially if he has a strong week on the greens.

Read more top golf tips:

'She knows exactly what it feels like to get her hands on the trophy' – Ian Wilkerson has three tips for the Women's Open

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