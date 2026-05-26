'He looks almost bound to flourish' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for the Charles Schwab Challenge

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Charles Schwab Challenge date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, May 28 to Sunday, May 31

Course Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth Texas

Start time 1pm Thursday

TV Live on Sky Sports+ from 1pm on Thursday

Scottie Scheffler has dominated the last four Charles Schwab Challenges as he has finished in the top four on each occasion, but the world number one has decided to give this year's Colonial Country Club get-together a swerve.

Wyndham Clark has withdrawn following his victory at last week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson, so Sweden's Ludvig Aberg heads the market as he attempts to join Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia as the only European victors at the most traditional of US courses, which has hosted PGA Tour events for 80 years.

Ian Wilkerson's Charles Schwab Challenge predictions

Ludvig Aberg

3pts each-way 9-1 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Alex Smalley

1.5pts each-way 30-1 bet365

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1pt each-way 66-1 bet365

Eric Cole

1pt each-way 80-1 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Ian Wilkerson's Charles Schwab Challenge preview

Top tip

Ludvig Aberg 9-1

Colonial's heritage goes all the way back to the days of the legendary Ben Hogan, who won five times at the Texan venue, and his dominance led to it being nicknamed Hogan's Alley.

It is a traditional venue and one where the Americans have been dominant - 15 of the last 18 winners have been home-grown - but that could change if the Swedish market leader, as expected, takes to the test on his debut.

The Fort Worth course provides an all-round test as putting the ball in the right place is far more important than blasting it off the tee and you need to be in the right position to attack the small greens.

That should suit Aberg down to the ground and he could hardly be heading there in better form.

He has chalked up top-ten finishes in six of his last seven tournaments with the exception being a 21st spot at the Masters, and he was fourth in his last outing at the US PGA Championship when he gave his rivals a head start by carding an opening 72.

The winner of the 2023 RSM Classic and last year's Genesis Invitational is a good statistical fit too as he is ranked 16th off the tee and sixth on approach in the strokes-gained standings.

He looks almost bound to flourish on this course and the absence of some of the other leading lights strengthens his cause.

Aberg is a worthy favourite and can oblige for his backers by securing a third PGA Tour victory.

Next best bet

Alex Smalley 30-1

Following Cameron Young's rise and Tommy Fleetwood's success at the Tour Championship, Alex Smalley is entering the equation to be one of the best players not to have claimed a PGA Tour victory, but he should have realistic expectations of breaking his duck this week.

His best finish in four Colonial visits was the 27th he posted on his debut in 2022 and while he missed the cut last year, he has improved greatly over the last nine months.

Smalley has failed to make the weekend in just one of his 14 tournaments this year and has shown great consistency lately.

He was second alongside Hayden Springer in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans pairs event, just a shot behind the Fitzpatrick brothers, and more impressively second at the US PGA after finishing seventh at the Cadillac Championship and 17th at the Truist Championship.

The 29-year-old from Rochester, New York, should be boosted by his performance in the second Major of the season and there should be no scars as winner Aaron Rai just proved the better player on the day.

A week off after going so close should have done him good and he can build on his strong recent form.

Other selections

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-1

Eric Cole 80-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout missed the cut by a shot at the CJ Cup last week but he had been playing well before that, finishing sixth in the low-grade Myrtle Beach Classic before a creditable 35th at the US PGA.

The South African is one of the most solid putters on tour and he has taken a liking to Colonial.

His course form figures of 15-21-17-16 deserve respect and he could go well at a decent price.

Another outsider to consider is Eric Cole, who was 31st at TPC Craig Ranch last week.

That performance followed a 14th at the Texas Open and sixth at the Zurich Classic with Hank Lebioda, and he then gained the same result at Myrtle Beach.

He missed the cut on both of his first two Colonial visits, but he was 28th last year so a decent showing cannot be ruled out.

Read more top golf tips:

'He could take an unfamiliar test in his stride' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for Austrian Alpine Open

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.