Ian Wilkerson's Charles Schwab Challenge first-round golf betting tips and predictions

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Where to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge

Sky Sports Plus, 1pm Thursday

Best bets

Rickie Fowler to be first-round leader

1.5pts each-way 35-1 general

Alex Smalley to be first-round leader

1pt each-way 45-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Austin Eckroat to be first-round leader

1pt each-way 75-1 bet365

Charles Schwab Challenge first-round predictions

Rickie Fowler has not quite scaled the heights in recent years that were once anticipated for him but there have been signs lately that he is firmly back in the game and that points to a strong start at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week.

It will be three years in July since his last victory at the Rocket Mortgages Classic, which was four-and-a-half years after his previous triumph, but he looks to have got his act together lately.

Fowler had to settle for a tie of 60th at the US PGA Championship a fortnight ago, but that came after he was eighth at the RBC Heritage, ninth at the Cadillac Championship and second at the Truist Championship.

And a player who is eighth in the first-round scoring charts at 69.17 per Thursday round shows every sign of making another a fast start.

While he clawed his way back form an opening 74 at the Truist, his 65 in the Heritage is particularly notable as this week's venue, the Colonial Country Club, has similar demands to Harbour Town Links.

Fowler was sixth at Colonial three years ago and 16th last year, so he could fly out of the blocks.

That is exactly what Alex Smalley did at the US PGA and he is third in the first--round scoring list with an average of 68.85, so he clearly loves a Thursday.

Smalley has hit 68 or lower in five of his last six individual opening rounds and finishing second at Aronimink should have given him a huge lift.

A week off was timely as he should be champing at the bit to get going again.

His fellow American Austin Eckroat is also worth looking out for.

He averages 69.27 on Thursdays but that figure would be a lot lower if the 78 with which he opened March's Valspar Championship is disregarded.

Eckroat has started his last four tournaments with rounds of 67, 68, 67 and 65, so don't rule out an early Colonial move.

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