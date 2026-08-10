FedEx St Jude Championship: TPC Southwind course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

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Golf's number one tipster Steve Palmer returns to action this week, previewing the Danish Golf Championship and the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Steve's previews are available exclusively to from 2pm on Tuesdays, and you can get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.

Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.

Where is the FedEx St Jude Championship being held?

TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee.

When does the FedEx St Jude Championship start?

The first round at TPC Southwind begins at 2pm on Thursday, August 13.

FedEx St Jude Championship course details

Course TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Prize money $20m ($3.6m to the winner)

Field 69

Cut No cut Length 7,288 yards

Par 70

Course make-up Two par-fives; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Course type Parkland

Course records 72 holes 258 John Cook (1996) 18 holes 61 Jay Delsing (1993), Bob Estes (2001), Tom Lewis (2020), Justin Rose (2023) Course winners taking part Harris English, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose



Course overview of FedEx St Jude Championship

This is the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events. The top 70 in the standings have qualified for this week, with only the injured Daniel Berger absent.

The top 50 in the FedEx list will progress to next week's BMW Championship, before the top 30 qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship.

The Ron Prichard-designed TPC Southwind has hosted a PGA Tour event since 1989, but the track had an extensive overhaul after the 2004 St Jude Classic.

It has been perennially ranked as one of the most difficult on the PGA Tour since. The final St Jude Classic was in 2018, then the WGC-St Jude Invitational was at Southwind from 2019 through 2021, before the first FedEx St Jude Championship in 2022. The track has zoysia-grass fairways.

What will it take to win the FedEx St Jude Championship?

This tight, fiddly, dangerous venue demands strong, accurate ball-striking. Finding greens in regulation is the main challenge, as well as handling the extreme temperatures.

Who is taking part in the FedEx St Jude Championship?

World number one Scottie Scheffler headlines the field, seeking his first victory since January. Rory McIlroy has committed to all three FedEx Cup playoff events.

Rory McIlroy makes his first start since the Open Championship in this week's St Jude Championship Credit: Getty Images

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Scottie Scheffler (1), Rory McIlroy (2), Cameron Young (3), Matt Fitzpatrick (4), Russell Henley (5)

FedEx St Jude Championship weather forecast

Sunny with gentle breezes and extremely hot, with temperatures peaking at 37C on Sunday afternoon and a 'real-feel' of 43C

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