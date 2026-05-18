CJ Cup Byron Nelson: TPC Craig Ranch course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

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Where is the CJ Cup Byron Nelson being held?

TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

When does the CJ Cup Byron Nelson start?

The first round at TPC Craig Ranch begins at 12.45pm BST on Thursday, May 21.

CJ Cup Byron Nelson course details

Course TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas Prize money $10.3m ($1.782m to the winner)

Field 145

Length 7,385 yards

Par 71

Cut

Top 65 and ties qualify for round three Course make up Three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Course type Parkland

Course records 72 holes 253 Scottie Scheffler (2025) 18 holes 60 Sebastian Munoz (2022), Seung-yul Noh (2023) Course winners taking part K H Lee (twice), Taylor Pendrith, Scottie Scheffler



Course overview of TPC Craig Ranch

TPC Craig Ranch hosted the Byron Nelson for the first time in 2021. It staged the Nationwide Tour Championship in 2008 and the Web.com Tour Championship in 2012. It was also used for the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in 2019, won by Taylor Montgomery. The track has Zoysia fairways, relatively slow bentgrass greens, and is easy for Tour pros. The 14th hole is a driveable par-four.

What will it take to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

This long, soft course sets up well for big hitters and a powerhouse who is putting well can triumph.

Who is taking part in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Scottie Scheffler, who romped to an eight-shot triumph last year, is back to defend his title. Aaron Rai, who won the US PGA on Sunday, is listed in the field, but it remains to be seen whether he opts for a week off instead.

Scottie Scheffler tied for 14th place in the US PGA on Sunday Credit: Getty Images

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Scottie Scheffler (1), Aaron Rai (15), Si Woo Kim (24), Michael Brennan (56), Pierceson Coody (57)

CJ Cup Byron Nelson weather forecast

Pre-tournament showers look set to be followed by Thursday rain. Soft turf and calm skies should mean ideal scoring conditions

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