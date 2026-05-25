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Charles Schwab Challenge: Colonial Country Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
Course details for Colonial Country Club, which hosts the Charles Schwab Challenge. Key stats, field, odds, weather forecast and more
Where is the Charles Schwab Challenge being held?
The tournament will take place at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
When does the Charles Schwab Challenge start?
The first round at Colonial Country Club begins at 1pm BST on Thursday, May 28.
Charles Schwab Challenge course details
|Course
|Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
|Prize money
|$10.3m ($1.782m to the winner)
|Field
|132
|Length
|7,289 yards
|Par
|70
|Cut
|Top 65 and ties qualify for round three
|Course make-up
|Two par-five holes; 12 par-fours; four par-threes
|Course type
|Parkland
|Course records
|72 holes 259 Zach Johnson (2010) 18 holes 61 Keith Clearwater (1993), Lee Janzen (1993), Greg Kraft (1999), Justin Leonard (2003), Kenny Perry (2003), Chad Campbell (2004), Kevin Na (2018)
|Course winners taking part
|Chris Kirk, Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Davis Riley, Ben Griffin
Course overview of Colonial Country Club
Colonial has been used by the PGA Tour since 1946 as has earned the nickname of Hogan's Alley due to the fact legend Ben Hogan won there five times. There are just two par-five holes and despite the fact the 11th is more than 600 yards long, it remains a test of accuracy rather than a track where the big hitters tend to flourish. There is heavy rough and numerous creeks awaiting errant drives and the greens are bentgrass, so it represents one of the Tour's tougher tests. Possession of a sharp putter tends to be important too.
What will it take to win the Charles Schwab Challenge?
Accuracy off the tee will be crucial to find the best routes to small greens and strong putting can all be crucial.
Who is taking part in the Charles Schwab Challenge?
Ben Griffin claimed a one-shot victory at Colonial 12 months ago and he will be back to defend his title. Ryder Cup heroes Ludvig Aberg and Robert MacIntyre will hope to join Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia as the only European Colonial winners.
Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)
JJ Spaun (9), Russell Henley (11), Ludvig Aberg (13), Robert MacIntyre (14), Justin Thomas (16)
Charles Schwab Challenge weather forecast
A 25 per cent chance of rain threatens Fort Worth for much of the tournament's durations with a wet start on Thursday most likely. Temperatures are anticipated to be around 31C.
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