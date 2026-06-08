Canadian Open: TPC Toronto course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

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Where is the Canadian Open being held?

North Course, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Caledon, Ontario, Canada

When does the Canadian Open start?

The first round at TPC Toronto begins at noon BST on Thursday, June 11.

Canadian Open course details

Course North Course, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Caledon, Ontario, Canada Prize money $9.8m ($1.764m to the winner)

Field 147

Length 7,389 yards

Par 70

Cut

Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Course make-up Two par-five holes; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Course type Parkland

Course records 72 holes 262 Ryan Fox, Sam Burns (2025) 18 holes 61 Thorbjorn Olesen, Cristobal Del Solar (2025) Course winner taking part Ryan Fox



Course overview of TPC Toronto

Canadian Open competitors had to adjust to another new venue last year, with TPC Toronto making its PGA Tour bow. It hosted events on the Canadian Tour prior to becoming a PGA Tour venue.

Ian Andrew led a recent restoration to toughen it up for the PGA Tour, lengthening holes and tightening fairways at the professionals' landing spots, as well as adding chipping areas around the large greens.

Most of the fairways remain generous, though, while the sixth and the tenth are potentially driveable par-fours, and 35 players reached double-figures under par 12 months ago.

What will it take to win the Canadian Open?

A sharp short game is important at the North Course, with run-off areas around the large putting surfaces.

Who is taking part in the Canadian Open?

English trio Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood are the highest-ranked players in attendance at TPC Toronto. Defending champion Ryan Fox is looking to retain his title.

Matt Fitzpatrick is the highest-ranked player at the Canadian Open Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Matt Fitzpatrick (4), Justin Rose (6), Tommy Fleetwood (7), Collin Morikawa (10), Aaron Rai (13).

Canadian Open weather forecast

Moderate breezes and a thunderstorm threat for day one. Sunnier and calmer for Friday and Saturday, but cloudy with potential showers and thunder on Sunday afternoon

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