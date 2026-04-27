Cadillac Championship: Trump National course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

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Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer has nailed winners at 30-1, 16-1, 60-1 and 6-1 in the past four weeks. Can you afford to miss his tips for the rest of 2026?

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Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.

Where is the Cadillac Championship being held?

The 2026 Cadillac Championship will take place at the Blue Monster Course, Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.

When does the Cadillac Championship start?

The first round at Trump National begins at 1.30pm BST on Thursday, April 30.

Cadillac Championship course details

Course Blue Monster Course, Trump National Doral, Miami, Florida Prize money $20m ($3.6m to the winner)

Field 72 (no cut)

Length 7,739 yards

Par 72

Course make up Four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Course type Parkland

Course records 72 holes 264 Tiger Woods (2005) 18 holes 61 Stephen Ames (2000) Course winners taking part Justin Rose, Adam Scott



Course overview of Trump National

The Blue Monster hosted the Doral Open/Ford Championship/CA Championship on the PGA Tour from 1962 to 2006. From 2007 through 2016, it hosted the WGC-Cadillac Championship. Gil Hanse redesigned the Blue Monster before the 2014 Cadillac. Dick Wilson's famous track had been getting too easy, the ancient layout providing something far from monstrous for professionals with modern equipment in their hands, underlined by a 2013 winning score of 19 under par from Tiger Woods. Donald Trump funded a $200m upgrade to bolster Doral and Hanse announced afterwards: “It's pretty much a brand-new golf course.” Every hole was changed and the toughened-up track produced a four-under-par winning total in 2014. Adam Scott won the last WGC-Cadillac with a 12-under-par total. The last two events at this course were the 2024 and 2025 LIV Miami – 54-hole events won by Dean Burmester and Marc Leishman.

What will it take to win the Cadillac Championship?

Course form prior to 2014 is of limited value. Length off the tee is extremely beneficial on the revised layout. Expect powerhouses to dominate in fine weather.

Who is taking part in the Cadillac Championship?

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, who have both been winning tournaments on the PGA Tour this month, are skipping the Cadillac Championship for a breather. World number one Scottie Scheffler headlines the field and is joined by Cameron Young and Justin Rose, who both came up agonisingly short at the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler is teeing up as favourite this week for the Cadillac Championship in Florida Credit: Getty Images

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Scottie Scheffler (1), Cameron Young (4), Justin Rose (5), Collin Morikawa (6), Tommy Fleetwood (7)

Cadillac Championship weather forecast

Sunny and hot, with gentle breezes, temperatures peaking at 32C.

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