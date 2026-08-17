BMW Championship: Bellerive course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

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Golf's number one tipster Steve Palmer previews three tournaments this week - the Nexo Championship, the BMW Championship and LIV Golf Indianapolis.

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Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.

Where is the BMW Championship being held?

Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri

When does the BMW Championship start?

The first round at Bellerive begins at 3pm on Thursday, August 20

BMW Championship course details

Course Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, Missouri

Prize money $20m ($3.6m to the winner)

Field 50

Cut No cut Length 7,448 yards

Par 72

Course make-up Two par-fives; 12 par-fours; four par-threes

Course type Parkland

Course records 72 holes 264 Brooks Koepka (2018 US PGA) 18 holes 62 Jim Furyk (2008 BMW Championship)

Course overview of BMW Championship

The BMW Championship is the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, for which the top 50 in the standings qualify. Next week the top 30 will contest the Tour Championship at East Lake in the FedEx Cup finale. Bellerive has hosted three Majors – the US Open in 1965 (won by Gary Player) and the US PGA in 1992 (Nick Price) and 2018 (Brooks Koepka). The 2008 BMW Championship at Bellerive was won by Camilo Villegas. It is built around a large creek, which comes into play on nine holes. Water is in play on 11 holes. The fairways are zoysia grass and the bentgrass greens are large and undulating

What will it take to win the BMW Championship?

Long, accurate driving, precise mid-iron approaches and short-game class on and around large, undulating greens, seem the key to Bellerive success

Who is taking part in the BMW Championship?

The world's top 14 players have been attracted to the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, including top dog Scottie Scheffler, who won the St Jude Championship on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler got back to winning ways in Memphis on Sunday Credit: PGA TOUR

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Scottie Scheffler (1), Rory McIlroy (2), Cameron Young (3), Matt Fitzpatrick (4), Tommy Fleetwood (5)

BMW Championship weather forecast

There is the potential for pre-tournament storms but the vast majority of the event will be played in hot, calm conditions, with temperatures peaking at 29C

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