Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:12 CartmelHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:12 CartmelHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
PGA Tour
premium

3M Open: TPC Twin Cities course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

Course details for TPC Twin Cities, which hosts the 3M Open. Key stats, field, odds, weather forecast and more from golf expert Steve Palmer

Hideki Matsuyama finished 14th in the Open Championship on Sunday
Hideki Matsuyama finished 14th in the Open Championship on SundayCredit: Getty Images
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer had two outright place returns in the Open Championship last week - Cameron Young and Tommy Fleetwood. 

Read Palmer's previews by joining the army of Racing Post+ subscribers.

Steve's previews are available exclusively to Racing Post+ subscribers from 2pm on Tuesdays, and you can get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Racing Post Sport

Published on inPGA Tour

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inPGA Tour
more inPGA Tour