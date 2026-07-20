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3M Open: TPC Twin Cities course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
Course details for TPC Twin Cities, which hosts the 3M Open. Key stats, field, odds, weather forecast and more from golf expert Steve Palmer
Hideki Matsuyama finished 14th in the Open Championship on SundayCredit: Getty Images
Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer had two outright place returns in the Open Championship last week - Cameron Young and Tommy Fleetwood.
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more inPGA Tour
- 'This prodigy looks ready for a PGA Tour breakthrough' – Steve Palmer has two to follow at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Steve Palmer's ISCO Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'He was strong in all departments at Deere Run last week' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the ISCO Championship
- Steve Palmer's John Deere Classic final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's John Deere Classic first-round golf betting tips and predictions