Masters champion Jon Rahm and the rest of the world's elite set to tee up in RBC Heritage

Jon Rahm has become favourite for the next two Majors in the wake of his convincing Masters triumph on Sunday.

The Spaniard, who enjoyed a four-shot victory at Augusta, is a best-price 9-1 for the US PGA Championship. The second Major of the season starts at Oak Hill Country Club, New York, in the middle of next month.

One bookmaker goes just 6-1 that Rahm claims his third Major title at Oak Hill. He can be backed at a general 8-1 for the US Open, which will be staged at Los Angeles Country Club in the middle of June.

Rahm was 9-1 for the Masters – third in the betting behind Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. With more than three months until the Open, bookmakers clearly believe McIlroy has enough time to recover from his Masters flop. The Northern Irishman tops the Open betting for an event which will be played at the course he won his Open title in 2014 – Royal Liverpool. Rahm is available at 9-1 for a first Open victory.

Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson tied for second place in the Masters – at odds of 40-1 and 200-1 – and Koepka has been slashed for the remaining 2023 Majors. The Floridian is a best-price 22-1 for the US PGA.

One bookmaker makes Koepka just 10-1 for the US Open. He has twice won the US PGA and twice won the US Open. He can be backed at 25-1 elsewhere.

This week sees another of the PGA Tour's 'elevated events' – the RBC Heritage from Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.Rahm, Scheffler, McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland and Cameron Young are all scheduled to play at the Harbour Town Links.

Follow us on Twitter