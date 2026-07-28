'She knows exactly what it feels like to get her hands on the trophy' – Ian Wilkerson has three tips for the Women's Open

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Women's Open date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2

Course Royal Lytham & St Annes GC, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

Start time 6.30am Thursday

TV Live on Sky Sports Golf from 9am on Thursday

It is the fifth and final women's Major of the year this week as Royal Lytham & St Annes hosts the Women's Open and it is little surprise to see Nelly Korda and Haeran Ryu at the top of the market as they have won the last four between them.

However, Korda, who won the Chevron Championship and US Women's Open, has never won this one – she was second at St Andrews two years ago – and while Ryu has taken the last two at the Women's PGA and Evian Championships, she has form figures of 21-49-23 in the Women's Open, so there looks to be value further down the list.

Ian Wilkerson's Women's Open predictions

Miyu Yamashita

2pts each-way 12-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Lottie Woad

1.5pts each-way 28-1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Akie Iwai

1pt each-way 33-1 Hills

Ian Wilkerson's Women's Open preview

Top tip

Miyu Yamashita 12-1

While the two favourites have yet to taste Women's Open success, their chief rival knows exactly what it is like to get her hands on the trophy and defending champion Miyu Yamashita could prove the player to beat.

The Japanese star came through by two shots at Royal Porthcawl last year and should be able to get to grips with this week's Lancashire test as she sits second in the LPGA's driving-accuracy stats, finding 80.15 per cent of her fairways.

Being the second-best putter on the tour will also not harm her chances and she heads to Lytham in great form, having won last month's Meijer LPGA Classic.

She went on to finish 12th at the Women's PGA Championship, fourth at the Evian and then fifth at last week's Scottish Open, which was won by Jenny Shin, so it looks as if she is in just the frame of mind and form to ensure she makes a bold defence.

Next best bet

Lottie Woad 28-1

England's Lottie Woad could prove to be a contender this week after moving up to fifth in the world rankings.

She lost to Yamashita in a playoff in the Meijer five weeks after she claimed a two-shot success at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati.

She has proved she can mix it with the best players and has a decent British Open pedigree, having finished eighth at Royal Porthcawl last year and then tenth two years ago at St Andrews as the lowest amateur.

This test should be up her street and it would not be a surprise if she forces her way into contention.

Other selection

Akie Iwai 33-1

Another Japanese contender to keep an eye on is Akie Iwai, who was seventh at St Andrews and 11th the previous year at Walton Heath.

Iwai was right in the mix at the Evian Championship, where she finished third after flying out of the blocks with a 63.

She recovered from a poor start at the Scottish Open to claim 11th spot at Dundonald Links and that could prove an excellent warm-up for a player who gained her first LPGA Tour win in August's Portland Classic.

Read more top golf tips:

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Course guide for the Women's Open

Course Royal Lytham & St Annes, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

Prize money $10m ($1.46m to the winner)

Length 6,601 yards

Par 71

Field 156 The cut Top 60 and ties qualify for round three

When to bet By 6.45am on Thursday

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Golf from 9am on Thursday

Course overview Royal Lytham & St Annes has hosted the Open Championship 11 times, the last time being Ernie Els' victory in 2012. This will be the sixth time the Women's Open has been played at the Lancashire venue with Georgia Hall being the most recent victor eight years ago. It is a traditional links layout with fescue and bentgrass fairways and greens, which should be fast after the recent dry and hot weather. The rough is both wispy and thick while gorse bushes line the narrow fairways.

The story of last year Miyu Yamashita claimed a two-shot victory over Japanese compatriot Minami Katsu and Charley Hull at Royal Porthcawl.

Weather forecast Sunny and dry but not blisteringly hot like some areas of the country, with temperatures hitting about 23C

Type of player suited to the challenge With more than 100 bunkers to be avoided and penal rough surrounding the tight fairways, accuracy is going to be key in the final women's Major of the year.

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