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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's LIV Mexico City first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the first round of LIV Mexico City
Racing Post+ subscribers can get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's first-round golf tips for each week's biggest tournament.
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Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
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Published on inLIV Golf
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more inLIV Golf
- 'He can leave the rest of the Chapultepec line-up in his wake' – Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Mexico City tips
- Steve Palmer's LIV South Africa first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'It would be no surprise to see him bounce back' - James Mason has three tips for LIV Golf South Africa
- LIV Singapore first-round preview: Two tips from Steve Palmer
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more inLIV Golf
- 'He can leave the rest of the Chapultepec line-up in his wake' – Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Mexico City tips
- Steve Palmer's LIV South Africa first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'It would be no surprise to see him bounce back' - James Mason has three tips for LIV Golf South Africa
- LIV Singapore first-round preview: Two tips from Steve Palmer
- 'He is the biggest threat to back-to-back glory for Jon Rahm' – Steve Palmer has three to follow at LIV Singapore