'This week's track is right up his alley' – Steve Palmer has five tips for LIV Golf Virginia

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Golf expert Steve Palmer has now tipped six winners in six weeks after Cameron Young and Stewart Cink's wins at 11-1 and 100-30 last week. Don’t miss his tips for this week’s tournaments.



can get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.



Read on to find out his fancies for the Truist Championship.

LIV Golf Virginia date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, May 7 - Sunday, May 10

Course Trump National Golf Club Washington DC, Potomac Falls, Virginia

Start time 6.15pm Thursday

TV Live on TNT Sports and LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Thursday

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of the LIV captains look set to face some difficult questions this week, as well as leading private player meetings about the future of LIV Golf, so the favourites are distracted and unappealing amid this LIV crisis period.