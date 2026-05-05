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'This week's track is right up his alley' – Steve Palmer has five tips for LIV Golf Virginia
Golf tips, best bets and LIV Golf predictions for LIV Golf Virginia
Golf expert Steve Palmer has now tipped six winners in six weeks after Cameron Young and Stewart Cink's wins at 11-1 and 100-30 last week. Don’t miss his tips for this week’s tournaments.
Racing Post+ subscribers can get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for the Truist Championship.
LIV Golf Virginia date, start time & TV info
Date Thursday, May 7 - Sunday, May 10
Course Trump National Golf Club Washington DC, Potomac Falls, Virginia
Start time 6.15pm Thursday
TV Live on TNT Sports and LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Thursday
Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of the LIV captains look set to face some difficult questions this week, as well as leading private player meetings about the future of LIV Golf, so the favourites are distracted and unappealing amid this LIV crisis period.
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Published on inLIV Golf
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