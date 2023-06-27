Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Valderrama predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Valderrama predictions

Sergio Garcia

3.5pts each-way 12-1 general

Ian Poulter

1pt each-way 66-1 general

Golfing politics has taken a back seat since the declaration of union between the PGA Tour and PIF – players and fans alike are waiting for details of the plans – but it seems likely that this LIV Golf season will reach a conclusion. This week sees LIV Golf Valderrama – the eighth of 14 scheduled LIV events this year.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Sergio Garcia 12-1

The best golf bet of the week is arguably Sergio Garcia, who has a wealth of Valderrama experience to draw upon and can hit the ground running as LIV arrives in his home country.

LIV Golf Valderrama looks a fantastic betting heat, with so many course debutants set to struggle at the unusual and demanding track. Veterans of the European Tour who know the layout well are the players to focus on.

In a 54-hole event such as this a fast start is almost essential and Garcia seems more likely than anyone to exit the gates smartly. The Spanish legend first teed up at Valderrama when he was 13 and he has been a regular contender at the course on the European Tour ever since. Garcia has won three DP World Tour events at Valderrama. Two of those wins were not long ago – the 2017 and 2018 Andalucia Masters – and he describes Valderrama as his favourite course in the world. He boasts 14 top-tens from 15 Valderrama starts as a pro, finishing second three times.

A runner-up effort in LIV Singapore at the end of April showed Garcia is finding form again, then he carded back-to-back rounds of 66 in a US Open qualifier to book a ticket for Los Angeles Country Club.

Four solid rounds at LACC meant a share of 27th place and Garcia has shown enough to suggest he will be a contender at a happy hunting ground this week. With some breeze in the forecast, his accuracy and course knowledge make the local hero the man to beat. An Open qualifier on Tuesday was a chance to sharpen up.

Next best bet

Ian Poulter 66-1

Another experienced campaigner who must be delighted that the LIV circuit has arrived at Valderrama is Ian Poulter, who won the 2004 Volvo Masters at the course, beating Garcia in a playoff.

Poulter finished in the top ten in the Volvo Masters for five consecutive years from 2003 to 2007, revelling in the test of fortitude provided by this famous venue. The feisty Englishman has been regularly finishing mid-division in LIV events and his course edge this week should result in a leaderboard appearance.

Valderrama course guide

Course Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Cadiz Province, Spain

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,010 yards

Par 71 – three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 48

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Cameron Smith (7), Brooks Koepka (12), Joaquin Niemann (38), Patrick Reed (47), Mito Pereira (58)

Course records - 72 holes 265 Adrian Otaegui (2022 Andalucia Masters) 18 holes 62 Bernhard Langer (1994 Volvo Masters)

Course winners taking part Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia (three times)

Time difference Spain is one hour ahead of the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview Valderrama has hosted numerous DP World Tour events – the Volvo Masters from 1988 to 1996 and from 2002 to 2008; the Ryder Cup in 1997; the WGC-AmEx Championship in 1999 and 2000; the Andalucia Masters in 2010, 2011, and from 2017 to 2022; and the 2016 Spanish Open. Valderrama is one of the tightest tracks in Europe, with thin, tree-lined fairways flanked by heavy rough. Small, undulating greens

Weather forecast Sunny, warm and breezy, especially on Sunday

Type of player suited to the challenge Accuracy from tee to green is essential at Valderrama

Key attribute Accuracy

