Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Tulsa predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet
By 6.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)
Where to watch LIV Golf Tulsa
Live on LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Friday
Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Tulsa predictions
Talor Gooch
3pts each-way 11-1 Betfair, Power
Charles Howell
2pts each-way 22-1 Betfair, Power
The LIV Golf circuit rolls into Oklahoma this week, with a few players in the field warming up for next week's US PGA Championship, including former US PGA winners Phil Mickelson, Martin Kaymer and Brooks Koepka.
The 10-1 about Koepka for LIV Tulsa is tempting, given how well the Floridian has been performing. Victory in LIV Orlando was followed by a runner-up effort in the Masters and third spot in LIV Singapore.
Koepka may be distracted by the US PGA, which he will be looking to win for a third time, and preference is for a duo who seem certain to bring full focus to Cedar Ridge Country Club.
Steve Palmer's top tip
Talor Gooch 11-1
Oklahoma man Talor Gooch is licking his lips at the prospect of competing in a LIV Golf event in his home state and the local hero can be strongly fancied to contend for the title.
Gooch is gunning for three consecutive LIV Golf victories, having triumphed in Adelaide and Singapore in the previous two, and the massively in-form 31-year-old appears to have every chance of completing a hat-trick.
Gooch had hardly any experience of golf in Australia or Singapore prior to his destruction of Grange GC and Sentosa GC, but his game was in such tremendous nick that he was able to quickly settle. This week he is teeing up at a course he knows and one which plays to his strengths, so the rest of the LIV Tulsa field know who is the man to beat.
Cedar Ridge appears a tough par-70 – and a windy first day is forecast – so Gooch's long-game solidity counts for plenty. The former Oklahoma State University star could be about to bank $12 million of prize money from just three tournaments.
Next best bet
Charles Howell 22-1
Another former Oklahoma State University stud can challenge for LIV Tulsa glory. Charles Howell looked like a potential world number one when dazzling in his college days. Silverware has not come as regularly as he would have liked, but his consistency has meant a fortune in the bank, most recently from winning LIV Mayakoba.
The Mayakoba success was by a four-shot margin and Howell has settled nicely in the LIV ranks, regularly appearing on leaderboards. The 43-year-old's ball-striking class makes him a solid each-way option for Cedar Ridge.
Cedar Ridge course guide
Course Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)
Length 7,213 yards
Par 70 – two par-fives; 12 par-fours; four par-threes
Field 48
Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Cameron Smith (8), Joaquin Niemann (26), Abraham Ancer (41), Brooks Koepka (43), Patrick Reed (49)
Time difference Oklahoma is six hours behind the UK and Ireland
Course type Parkland
Course overview Tripp Davis redesigned the course in 2016. A creek runs through this perfectly manicured layout and the greens are undulating. A tough par 70
Weather forecast Warm, windy and stormy in round one, calmer for remainder of event, with rain expected on Sunday
Type of player suited to the challenge This seems a serious test of ball-striking, with four tough par-threes, some long par-fours, and challenging Friday weather
Key attribute Accuracy
