Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Tulsa first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch LIV Golf Tulsa

Live on LIV Golf Plus app, 6.15pm Friday

Best bets

Marc Leishman first-round leader

1pt each-way 40-1 BoyleSports

Joaquin Niemann first-round leader

1pt each-way 18-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Eugenio Chacarra top-20 finish

1pt 5-4 BoyleSports

Talor Gooch-Charles Howell straight forecast

0.5pt 200-1 bet365

LIV Golf Tulsa first-round preview

A breezy opening day is forecast for LIV Golf Tulsa and players who relish such conditions can be followed in the first-round-leader market. Branden Grace and Matt Jones are worth considering, but are probably not playing well enough to deliver, so preference is for Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann.

Leishman blew a golden chance to win the LIV Golf Tucson in March, fading on the Sunday, but early in the week, when more relaxed and carefree, the mild-mannered Aussie is one of the most effective players on the circuit.

Leishman has carded an under-par round in all nine of his LIV Golf appearances. Given how adept he is in the wind, it is reasonable to expect another one at Cedar Ridge Country Club this week. With five places in the FRL market, the 40-1 seems full of juice.

Niemann's low ball-flight makes him another huge runner for day-one joy in Tulsa. The Chilean, one of the best players in the world and eager to get off the mark on the LIV circuit, should be in the mix throughout.

Former Oklahoma State University star Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, who won LIV Bangkok last year, is worth backing at 5-4 for a top-20 finish this week, while the Talor Gooch and Charles Howell outright straight forecast is worth a small tickle at 200-1.

