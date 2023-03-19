Where to watch

LIV Golf Plus, 5.15pm Sunday

Best bets

Matthew Wolff to win LIV Golf Tucson

1pt each-way 14-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Sergio Garcia and Matthew Wolff dual forecast

1pt each-way 40-1 bet365

Story so far

Marc Leishman, a general 40-1 chance for LIV Golf Tucson ante-post, has become 2-1 favourite with 18 holes to play, having assumed a two-shot lead at The Gallery GC, Arizona.

The Australian, seeking a first LIV Golf victory, has reached 11 under par through the opening 36 holes. His compatriot, Cameron Smith, started the event as favourite, but is tied for 34th place in the 48-runner field, with a ten-shot Sunday deficit to overcome.

Sergio Garcia is alone in second place, with Louis Oosthuizen headlining a four-man tie for third spot. Dustin Johnson is tied for 27th place, nine shots behind.

Leaderboard

-11 Marc Leishman

-9 Sergio Garcia

-8 Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele

-7 Danny Lee, Matthew Wolff, Kevin Na

Best prices

2 M Leishman, 5 S Garcia, 7 C Howell, 8 L Oosthuizen, 10 B Steele, 14 M Wolff, C Tringale, 25 bar

LIV Golf Tucson final-round preview

Marc Leishman has never been the best closer of tournaments and the mild-mannered Aussie makes little appeal at short prices for LIV Golf Tucson.

Louis Oosthuizen is playing through injury in a bid to pocket as much LIV dollar as possible this season. A tendon in his left arm is “hanging by a thread”, but surgery would mean the end of his 2023 campaign.

The most appealing of those in the thick of things is Sergio Garcia, twice a winner of prestigious DP World Tour events in the desert. The former Masters champion, a tempting 5-1 chance, will fancy his chances from only two shots behind Leishman. Slight preference, though, is for the 14-1 about Matthew Wolff.

Since settling on the LIV circuit, Wolff has shown the ball-striking brilliance which made him a Major contender at a young age. A cold putter has stopped the Californian picking up trophies, but any warming of the flat-stick should mean instant success, as he has been oozing confidence from tee to green.

From just four shots off the pace, expect a final-round charge from Wolff. Coral and Ladbrokes are offering each-way terms of a fifth the odds, the first three places.The 40-1 about a Garcia-Wolff dual forecast is eyecatching enough to merit a small tickle. If Leishman wobbles with a $4m cheque in front of him, Garcia and Wolff should be in close attendance.

