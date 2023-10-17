Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Team Championship Miami predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Team Championship Miami predictions

Torque

2pts each-way 11-2 general

The LIV Golf season concludes this week with the Team Championship from Miami, where 12 teams of four will do battle, with $50m of prize money to be shared around. The 4 Aces are favourites to successfully defend their title.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Torque 11-2

The 4 Aces are being shown great respect by bookmakers for the Team Championship, with no bigger than 7-2 available, and Dustin Johnson's team have a great record at Trump National.

Johnson and his 4 Aces colleague Patrick Reed have both won a WGC-Cadillac Championship at Trump National since it was redesigned by Gil Hanse, so their course credentials are clear, emphasised by last year's success.

Every player on the team contributed to 4 Aces' victory – each of the quartet carded a round of 70 or 71 in the Sunday strokeplay – but can Pat Perez be trusted to hold his game together this time? That is the big question mark against the favourites.

Perez has been in woeful form and may do so much damage to his scorecard on Sunday that Johnson and Reed will need wonder rounds to balance the team score. It must also be noted that Talor Gooch was replaced on the 4 Aces side by Peter Uihlein in the close-season, so this is not the same quartet who triumphed 12 months ago. Uihlein slumped to a Sunday 75 in this event last year.

With all due respect to 4 Aces, Torque look better value at 11-2. The four seeded teams have a huge advantage, getting straight through to the weekend, so Torque need to win just one matchplay contest (as a collective) to qualify for the Sunday strokeplay.

Torque could prove the most solid strokeplay unit, as they have no obvious weak links. Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira are two of the most dependable tee-to-green operators in the world, while Sebastian Munoz and David Puig are two of the most improved players on the LIV circuit.

Munoz has posted four top-four finishes in LIV Golf this year, while Puig tied for third in LIV Greenbrier and has been in red-hot form on the Asian Tour.

Trump National course guide

Course Trump National Doral Golf Club, Miami, Florida

Prize money $50m ($16m to winning team)

Length 7,701 yards

Par 72 - four par-fives, ten par-fours, four par-threes

Field 12 teams of four

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Brooks Koepka (17), Cameron Smith (18), Patrick Reed (64), Joaquin Niemann (68), Mito Pereira (81)

Course winners taking part Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson

Time difference Miami is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Format - Friday The top four seeded teams (4 Aces, Crushers, Torque, RangeGoats) receive a bye into last eight; the other eight teams each play matchplay against another (two singles matches and one alternate-shot match) which will determine four qualifying teams Saturday The eight teams remaining in the competition play matchplay against another (two singles matches and one alternate-shot match, with the seeded teams allowed to choose their opponents) which will determine four qualifying teams Sunday The players from the four teams remaining in the competition all play 18 holes of strokeplay, with the total team score determining the LIV Golf Team Championship victors

Course type Parkland

Course overview The famous Blue Monster at Doral was a PGA Tour stop for many years, hosting a regulation event from 1962 to 2006, then the WGC-Cadillac Championship from 2007 to 2016. Gil Hanse remodelled the layout in 2014 and made it much tougher, with winning scores of just four under, nine under and 12 under in the final three WGC events there. The inaugural Team Championship took place a year ago. This is a long track with water hazards lurking everywhere

Story of last year 4 Aces edged Punch by a shot in a thrilling finale, with 4 Aces captain Dustin Johnson carding the decisive par on the 18th hole

Weather forecast A Friday thunderstorm threat may see the tee-times moved. Sunny and warm at the weekend, with breezes peaking at 12 mph on Saturday

Type of player suited to the challenge Competitive experience from the 2014, 2015 and 2016 WGCs at the remodelled Doral is useful. The Doral honours board is bursting with powerful golfers

Key attribute Power

