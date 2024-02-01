Racing Post logo
LIV Golf

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Mayakoba first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Camaleon

Abraham Ancer (middle) won a gold medal at the Pan American Games in Santiago in November
Abraham Ancer (middle) won a gold medal at the Pan American Games in Santiago in NovemberCredit: Andy Lyons

Where to watch LIV Golf Mayakoba

LIV Golf Plus app, 6.15pm Friday

Best bets

Abraham Ancer to beat Brooks Koepka
3pts Evens BoyleSports

Sergio Garcia to beat Adrian Meronk
2pts Evens BoyleSports

Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira dual forecast
1pt 175-1 bet365

Image link

LIV Golf Mayakoba first-round preview

Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith and Talor Gooch comprise the marquee threeball on day one of the LIV Golf season, teeing off in the shotgun start at 6.15pm at El Camaleon, Mexico.

Rahm is making his eagerly awaited LIV debut while Smith started favourite for most LIV events last season, but that will probably not be the case much this year given the Spaniard's arrival in the ranks. Gooch was the most prolific title winner on the 2023 circuit, claiming three titles.

Two 54-hole match-bet outsiders appeal at evens, while a dual-forecast dabble at 175-1 is also recommended for the 54-runner, no-cut event.

Abraham Ancer had a rock-solid record at El Camaleon in the PGA Tour event there and the Mexican will doubtless have prepared thoroughly for the LIV opener in his homeland. He is well suited to this test of accuracy. He beat Brooks Koepka by four shots in this tournament last year and can leave the Floridian behind again.

The precision and comfort in the wind of Sergio Garcia makes the former Masters champion an attractive outsider against LIV newcomer Adrian Meronk, while the Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira dual forecast also appeals. The Chilean duo possess the ball-striking class to handle the tight track.

Steve PalmerRacing Post Sport

Published on 1 February 2024inLIV Golf

Last updated 16:46, 1 February 2024

