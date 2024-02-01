Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Mayakoba first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch LIV Golf Mayakoba

LIV Golf Plus app, 6.15pm Friday

Best bets

Abraham Ancer to beat Brooks Koepka

3pts Evens BoyleSports

Sergio Garcia to beat Adrian Meronk

2pts Evens BoyleSports

Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira dual forecast

1pt 175-1 bet365

LIV Golf Mayakoba first-round preview

Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith and Talor Gooch comprise the marquee threeball on day one of the LIV Golf season, teeing off in the shotgun start at 6.15pm at El Camaleon, Mexico.

Rahm is making his eagerly awaited LIV debut while Smith started favourite for most LIV events last season, but that will probably not be the case much this year given the Spaniard's arrival in the ranks. Gooch was the most prolific title winner on the 2023 circuit, claiming three titles.

Two 54-hole match-bet outsiders appeal at evens, while a dual-forecast dabble at 175-1 is also recommended for the 54-runner, no-cut event.

Abraham Ancer had a rock-solid record at El Camaleon in the PGA Tour event there and the Mexican will doubtless have prepared thoroughly for the LIV opener in his homeland. He is well suited to this test of accuracy. He beat Brooks Koepka by four shots in this tournament last year and can leave the Floridian behind again.

The precision and comfort in the wind of Sergio Garcia makes the former Masters champion an attractive outsider against LIV newcomer Adrian Meronk, while the Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira dual forecast also appeals. The Chilean duo possess the ball-striking class to handle the tight track.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.