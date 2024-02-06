Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Las Vegas predictions & free golf betting tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

When to bet on LIV Las Vegas

By 6.15pm on Thursday

Where can I watch LIV Las Vegas

Live on DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's LIV Las Vegas predictions

Tyrrell Hatton

3pts each-way 16-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Talor Gooch

2pts each-way 20-1 BoyleSports

Steve Palmer's LIV Las Vegas preview

Jon Rahm failed to win his opening LIV Golf event in Mexico last week, folding tamely over the closing holes, but the Spaniard will start as a short-priced favourite for LIV Las Vegas this week.

Rahm is 4-1 market leader for the Vegas event, but punters are advised to approach those odds with caution. A hooked iron off the tee at the 17th hole on Sunday was the catalyst for back-to-back bogeys over the final two holes, dropping the Masters champion from first to third.

Rahm was easily distracted in Mexico, attempting to get order from some ebullient galleries, seemingly struggling to adjust to music being played as he putted. Noisier crowds can be expected in Vegas and the favourite can be opposed again.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Tyrrell Hatton 16-1

Joaquin Niemann had a rollercoaster ride in LIV Mayakoba, starting with a 59, suffering a two-shot penalty for an incorrect drop, losing his lead, then battling to victory in almost total darkness at the fourth hole of an epic playoff against Sergio Garcia.

It is a quick turnaround between tournaments, with LIV Las Vegas starting a day earlier than usual to avoid Super Bowl Sunday, and others are preferred to Niemann. Tyrrell Hatton eased his way into LIV life last week, finding his A-game on Sunday, and the Englishman looks the best value for Vegas.

This week's event in chilly weather on a tree-lined course will probably remind Hatton of home. As a two-time Dunhill Links champion, he has thrived while wearing plenty of layers, and he showed in his 2020 BMW PGA win at Wentworth that a classic test of precision is right up his street.

Hatton's last DPWT triumph came in the desert in Abu Dhabi and his maiden LIV title could arrive in the Nevada desert on Saturday. This assignment looks ideal and he has slowly but surely found top form this year.

Hatton carded a 62 in The Sentry, then he closed with rounds of 65, 67 and 66 on his Sony Open debut. A new tour and the different vibe meant the 32-year-old was slow into his stride at El Camaleon last week, but by Sunday the newcomer was purring, firing a 64.

Outscoring everyone in the final round meant Hatton was on the winning team (Legion XIII), so he was all smiles on Sunday. He played well in Vegas on the PGA Tour in the CJ Cup, finishing third in 2020 and 18th in 2021.

Next best bet

Talor Gooch 20-1

A rusty Talor Gooch finished 15th in LIV Mayakoba, getting better each round, and the most prolific champion of LIV 2023 should come on for that run and contend in Vegas. He is well suited to the layout and finished fifth in both the CJ Cup events which were staged in Vegas on the PGA Tour.

Gooch is playing with extra inspiration this year, as his first son, Carter, was born in the middle of last month. More LIV riches should be coming for the Gooch family in due course.

Course guide for LIV Las Vegas

Course Las Vegas Country Club, Las Vegas, Nevada

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,089 yards

Par 70 – two par fives; 12 par fours; four par threes

Field 54 (no cut)

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Jon Rahm (3), Tyrrell Hatton (15), Brooks Koepka (25), Cameron Smith (35), Adrian Meronk (44)

When to bet By 6.15pm on Thursday

When to watch Live on DAZN and LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Thursday

Time difference Las Vegas is eight hours behind the UK and Ireland

Last week – LIV Mayakoba 1 J Niemann (14-1), 2 S Garcia (30-1), T3 J Rahm (19-4), D Burmester (30-1), T5 D Johnson (18-1), C Howell (33-1), B Koepka (20-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Las Vegas Country Club hosted the Las Vegas Invitational (which has since become the Shriners Children's Open) from 1983 through 1991. The course belies its desert location, with lush, pristine, tree-lined fairways and several water hazards

Weather forecast Early-week rain should make for a soft course. Cool, calm conditions for the tournament, with temperatures peaking at 11C

Type of player suited to the challenge This classic, flat layout demands tee-to-green precision

Key attribute Accuracy

