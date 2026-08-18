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TippingSteve Palmer
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'The aggressive youngster has got the perfect course to attack' – Steve Palmer has two tips for LIV Golf Indianapolis
Golf tips, best bets and LIV Golf predictions for LIV Indianapolis at Chatham Hills from Steve Palmer, including a 20-1 best bet
Steve Palmer’s tournament previews are published at 2pm every Tuesday, exclusively available to Racing Post+ subscribers.
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Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.
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Published on inLIV Golf
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more inLIV Golf
- 'It has been a long wait but this could be the week' – Ian Wilkerson has two tips for LIV Golf New York
- 'His strength off the tee can put him in contention' – Steve Palmer has two tips for LIV Golf UK
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- 'He can plot his way to glory on a track that's no bombers' paradise' – Ian Wilkerson has two tips for LIV Golf Korea
more inLIV Golf
- 'It has been a long wait but this could be the week' – Ian Wilkerson has two tips for LIV Golf New York
- 'His strength off the tee can put him in contention' – Steve Palmer has two tips for LIV Golf UK
- Steve Palmer's LIV Andalucia first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Andalucia predictions & golf betting tips
- 'He can plot his way to glory on a track that's no bombers' paradise' – Ian Wilkerson has two tips for LIV Golf Korea