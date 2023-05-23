Steve Palmer's LIV Golf DC predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 6.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)

Where to watch LIV Golf DC

Live on LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Friday

Steve Palmer's LIV Golf DC predictions

Bryson DeChambeau

3pts each-way 20-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Branden Grace

1pt each-way 40-1 Betfair, Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

US PGA Championship victor Brooks Koepka gets to parade the Wanamaker Trophy in the American capital this week – the five-time Major champion headlines LIV Golf DC.

Koepka is the star attraction at Trump National Washington DC, but it seems inevitable that the Oak Hill hero will be lacking focus and intensity in the wake of his US PGA efforts. He was letting his hair down at a Florida Panthers game (ice hockey) on Monday night.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

There will probably be more people watching LIV Golf than usual this week and Bryson DeChambeau fans will be particularly interested in the action from Trump National. It seems the former world number four and 2020 US Open champion is getting back to his best.

In the wake of wrist surgery and a dramatic weight loss programme, DeChambeau failed to make much of an impact early in his LIV Golf career, but some sinus surgery just before Christmas appears to have been the missing piece of the jigsaw.

DeChambeau reported a cyst in his left sinus meant he was not breathing properly, but the operation fixed him, and he started this year with renewed optimism. Breathing properly again, the Californian says he feels fantastic, and he has slowly but surely got his golf game back in order.

Seventh place in LIV Golf Tulsa was a hint that DeChambeau was rediscovering the form which made him an eight-time PGA Tour champion, then confirmation came in the US PGA last week, with a share of fourth place in elite company.

Greatly encouraged by his work at Oak Hill and hungry for a first LIV Golf title, DeChambeau can attack Trump National, a long track with four par-fives, and continue this career revival.

Next best bet

Branden Grace 40-1

Underrated South African Branden Grace can provide some back-up to the main investment in DeChambeau. Trump National Washington DC has been billed as 'linksy' by the tournament organisers, which will be music to the ears of Grace, who has triumphed on the DP World Tour on links terrain and carded the lowest round in Major history (62) in the 2017 Open.

Grace, who lost a playoff for LIV Golf Tulsa glory the week before last, won his first LIV title in the Portland event last year. The 35-year-old, a two-time PGA Tour champion, still has plenty of offer.

Trump National Washington DC course guide

Course Trump National Golf Club Washington DC, Potomac Falls, Virginia

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,479 yards

Par 72 – four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 48

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Cameron Smith (8), Brooks Koepka (13), Joaquin Niemann (30), Patrick Reed (44), Abraham Ancer (46)

When to bet By 6.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)

When to watch Live on LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Friday

Time difference Virginia is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview This is a links-style track, remodelled by Tommy Fazio along the Potomac River, was seen for the first time in the 2017 Senior PGA Championship. The greens are bentgrass, immaculate and fast

Weather forecast Sunny and pleasant, with light to moderate breezes

Type of player suited to the challenge Bernhard Langer carded an 18-under-par total to win the Senior PGA at Trump National and low scores seem likely again this week. An attacking powerhouse putting well can make merry

Key attribute Touch/putting

Follow us on Twitter