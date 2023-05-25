Steve Palmer's LIV Golf DC first-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch LIV Golf Washington DC

LIV Golf Plus app, 6.15pm Friday

Best bets

Henrik Stenson to win threeball

2pts 9-5 bet365

Bryson DeChambeau to win threeball

2pts 7-4 bet365, BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Sergio Garcia top Spaniard

2pts 3-4 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

LIV Golf DC first-round preview

LIV Golf has its lovers and its haters but it is difficult to deny that the most attractive threeball on planet golf on Friday is that of Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson, who tee up together at 6.15pm UK and Ireland time.

Sunday's US PGA victor Koepka, the Open champion Smith and two-time Major winner Johnson should command a huge gallery in the American capital as LIV Golf DC gets started at Trump National Washington DC.

The glamour group is a tough one to call and preference for a first-round threeball bet is for Henrik Stenson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Stenson, a former Open champion, will have enjoyed the reports of Trump National being 'links-like'. The Swede did not qualify for last week's US PGA, so is fresh for LIV action, and can outscore Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson on the opening day.

Mickelson, 58th in the US PGA, has been getting embroiled in golfing politics again, and his LIV results are consistently terrible. Watson, easing his way back into competition after an injury lay-off, seems equally unlikely to contend in Washington. Stenson, who won his first LIV Golf event at Bedminster, has much more to offer.

Bryson DeChambeau, who finished seventh in LIV Tulsa before fourth place in the US PGA, has his tail up. The former world number four seems a serious title contender again and he can start his bid for a first LIV title by outscoring Patrick Reed and Mito Pereira in their threeball.

Another player who has arrived at Trump National full of beans is Sergio Garcia, who finished fourth in a US Open qualifier on Monday, booking his ticket to the third Major of the season.

Garcia should end this week as top Spaniard, with only Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig to beat.

