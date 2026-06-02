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TippingSteve Palmer
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'He found his A-game in South Korea last week' – Steve Palmer has two tips for LIV Golf Andalucia
Golf tips, best bets and LIV Golf predictions for LIV Andalucia at Valderrama
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Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.
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Published on inLIV Golf
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more inLIV Golf
- 'He can plot his way to glory on a track that's no bombers' paradise' – Ian Wilkerson has two tips for LIV Golf Korea
- Steve Palmer's LIV Virginia first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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- Steve Palmer's LIV Mexico City first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'He can leave the rest of the Chapultepec line-up in his wake' – Steve Palmer's LIV Golf Mexico City tips