LIV Riyadh: Riyadh Golf Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

Where is LIV Riyadh being held?

Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia

When does LIV Riyadh start?

The first round at Riyadh Golf Club begins at 6.05pm GMT on Wednesday, February 4.

LIV Riyadh course details

Course Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner) Field 54 Cut No cut Length 7,464 yards Par 72 Course make-up Four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes Course type Desert Course records 72 holes 260 John Catlin (2024 Saudi Open)

18 holes 61 Caleb Surratt (2024 Saudi International) Course winners taking part Joaquin Niemann, Adrian Meronk, Josele Ballester

Course overview

LIV Jeddah at Royal Greens was the traditional home of the Saudi Arabia leg of LIV Golf, but last year the stop became LIV Riyadh at Riyadh Golf Club for the first time, with floodlit evening golf introduced. The action starts at 6.05pm local time – around half-an-hour after sunset.

Riyadh hosted the Saudi International on the Asian Tour for the first time in 2024, with Joaquin Niemann defeating Cameron Smith and Caleb Surratt in a three-man playoff, then again last year. The Saudi Open was another Asian Tour event held at Riyadh in 2023 and 2024.

The Duncan Thompson-designed track has wide, undulating fairways. Much of the yardage is made up from two giant par-fives – the 627-yard third and the 681-yard tenth. The longest par four is the 454-yard 12th hole.

What happened last time?

Adrian Meronk opened with a 62 and won his maiden LIV title by two shots.

What will it take to win LIV Riyadh?

Generous fairways and a series of short par-fours make this a 'second-shot course', where accurate irons and wedges should be the key to success.

Who is taking part in LIV Riyadh?

Bryson DeChambeau starts his 2026 campaign in Saudi Arabia this week Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton is the highest-ranked player in the field, but Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann are also in attendance.

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Tyrrell Hatton (22), Bryson DeChambeau (33), Thomas Detry (62), Laurie Canter (67), Tom McKibbin (77)

LIV Riyadh weather forecast

Pleasant and calm, with warm, dry evenings.

