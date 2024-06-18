Racing Post's LIV Golf Nashville predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 6.15pm Friday

Bet on golf with AK BETS and claim up to £50 in free bets if your player misses the cut.

Click here to grab that offer or read on for further instructions.

Where to watch LIV Nashville

Live on DAZN and LIVgolf.com from 6.15pm on Friday

Ian Wilkerson's LIV Nashville predictions

Sergio Garcia

2pts each-way 18-1 BoyleSports

Joaquin Niemann

1pt each-way 11-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

New AK BETS customers can claim up to £50 in free bets if their player misses the cut in any tournament.

Bryson DeChambeau was the toast of LIV Golf when he won the US Open on Sunday and it is little surprise to see the big-hitting boffin at the head of the market for the breakaway tour's latest get-together in Nashville this week.

DeChambeau has yet to come out on top of a LIV event this year and the same can be said of former world number one Jon Rahm, who is expected to play despite missing the last event at Houston and the Pinehurst Major with a toe injury.

Top tip

Sergio Garcia 18-1

A returning Major champion may be excused for feeling pressure to perform, but that seems unlikely to affect DeChambeau, who always seems to take these things in his stride.

However, his 7-1 price may be a bit skinny, and there is good value is backing another player who will look back on a job well done at Pinehurst.

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia gained a US Open spot as an alternate, but he made the most of his opportunity and finished a creditable 12th, a performance that came a week after he was fifth at LIV Houston.

Garcia has always been a top level tee-to-green performer and he could gain rewards from some aggressive golf on this Tennessee test which makes its debut in top-level competition

Next best bet

Joaquin Niemann 11-1

While DeChambeau has claimed the recent headlines, Chile's Joaquin Niemann has been the most consistent performer on the LIV Tour this year and he could boost his position at the top of the individual standings even further.

He was 32nd at Houston, but that performance was explained by a poor final round of 77 and, as he was unable to qualify for Pinehurst, he has had plenty of time to think about what went wrong.

Niemann has finished in the top ten in six of the year's eight events, including wins at Mayakoba and Jeddah, and it would not be a big surprise if he got back on track this week.

The Grove course guide

Course The Grove, Nashville, Tennessee

Prize money $20m($4m to the winner)

Length 7,297 yards

Par 71– Three par-five holes; 11 par-fours; four par-threes

Field 54

When to bet By 6.15pm on Friday (shotgun start)

When to watch Live on DAZN and Livgolf.com from 6.15pm on Friday

Time difference Nashville is six hours behind the UK & Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview The Grove was designed by Greg Norman and opened in 2013. the fairways are wide but there is still water to be negotiated and the greens are fast but players are encouraged to be bold to gain rewards. It has previously hosted a tournament in the Korn Ferry Tour finals.

Weather forecast Hot and Sunny with temperatures around 29C

Type of player suited to the challenge Strong tee-to-green players are expected to do well and hitting greens in regulation could prove key.

Key attribute Accuracy

Claim up to £50 in free bets with AK BETS if your player misses the cut in any tournament

Place your first bet on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market and get 50 per cent of your initial stake back as a free bet up to £50 if your player misses the cut (£100 WIN or £50 EW).

New customers can follow these simple steps to take advantage of this exclusive AK BETS golf betting offer .

Head over to AK BETS through this link Sign up for a new account using promo code SWEETSPOT50 Place a bet of up to £100 on a golf 'Tournament Winner' market. AK BETS will credit 50 per cent of your stake as a free bet up to £50 if your player misses the cut

AK BETS golf betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new golf betting sign-up offer before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of this AK BETS free bets offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

Applies if your first bet is placed on a golf Tournament Winner market (win or each-way)

AK BETS will credit 50% of your stake as a free bet up to £50 IF YOUR PLAYER MISSES THE CUT.

Applies to new customers who sign up to AK BETS using the promo code SWEETSPOT50 .

May not be used in conjunction with any other AK BETS promotion or offer.

Free Bet can be used at any price.

Free Bet will be credited within 24 hours of settlement of Qualifying Bet and will expire after 7 days.

Free Bet stake is not returned with any winnings. Free Bets cannot be exchanged for cash.

Free Bet will not be granted if the Qualifying Bet has been Cashed Out or Voided.

This promo code can be used only once per household / IP address.

In the event of a customer opening more than one account to claim multiple offers AK BETS reserves the right to suspend/close duplicate accounts and void any Free Bets placed.

AK BETS reserves the right to withdraw or refuse any Free Bet promotion at any point.

Visit AK BETS for additional T&Cs

AK BETS Gamble responsibly

18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.