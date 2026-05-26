'He can plot his way to glory on a track that's no bombers' paradise' – Ian Wilkerson has two tips for LIV Golf Korea

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LIV Golf Korea date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, March 28 to Sunday, March 31

Course Asiad Country Club, Busan, South Korea

Start time 5.15am BST

TV TNT Sports 2, from 5.15am Thursday

Despite the news that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is ending its financial support of LIV Golf, the show continues with a gathering in Korea this week at the Asiad Country Club in Busan.

Fresh from finishing second at the US PGA Championship, Jon Rahm will start as hot favourite to claim his third success of the year, while defending champion Bryson DeChambeau will also be confident despite the fact the new track represents a great change from the challenge that was faced at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club last year.

Ian Wilkerson's LIV Golf Korea predictions

Sergio Garcia

1.5pts each-way 45-1 BoyleSports

Dean Burmester

1pt each-way 16-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Ian Wilkerson's LIV Golf Korea preview

Top tip

Sergio Garcia 45-1

While DeChambeau tamed last year's examination in Incheon with his power off the tee, such a skill may be of secondary importance in Busan this week as accuracy and course management should prove more of an asset.

LIV crowds love the booming drives, but this week could be one for the tacticians and that could play into the hands of a former Masters champion who looks to have got his act together.

The first of Sergio Garcia's two LIV victories came at Valderrama, a course he adores and the venue of his three victories in the Andalucia Masters.

There look to be quite a few parallels between that and what the players could be in store for this week.

To boost his credentials, Garcia put together a strong performance to finish second to Lucas Herbert in Virginia three weeks ago at the latest LIV gathering.

That should have given his confidence a real life that he can still be competitive at the age of 46 and he can plot his way to glory on a track that is no bombers' paradise.

Next best bet

Dean Burmester 16-1

South African Dean Burmester is one of the bigger hitters on the breakaway circuit, but that is not the only weapon he has in his arsenal and the South African, who won the Chicago tournament in a playoff in August, is primed for a bold bid.

There has been a marked improvement in Burmester's approach-play statistics in the last few tournaments and the 15th he posted in the Mexico City get-together has been his lowest finish in his last six LIV events.

He was fourth last time in Virginia and his other performances in a strong season so far included seventh in Hong Kong and tenth in Singapore, which was another course where accuracy was key.

Having finished 13th last year, when a closing 74 took him out of contention, there may be a feeling of unfinished business when he heads back to Korea, so he could push himself into the mix.

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