'He is another contender who has had a 2026 to remember' – Ian Wilkerson has three tips for the Wyndham Championship

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Wyndham Championship date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, August 6-Sunday, August 9

Course Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

Start time 11.45am

TV Sky Sports Golf, from 6pm Thursday

Cameron Young finally got the monkey off his back at last year's Wyndham Championship when the player who was the PGA Tour's chief bridesmaid claimed his first title with a six-shot success.

He has not looked back, claiming 12 top-tens, including victories at the Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship, as well as top-three finishes at the Masters and The Open, so it is no surprise to see the world number three as hot favourite to retain his title.

Many of the other leading lights are preparing for the FedEx Cup playoffs just a week away, but the fight to finish in the top 70 of the rankings is set to be intense, and 21-year-old sensation Jackson Koivun is likely to gain plenty of attention as he sits in the final qualifying spot.

It promises to be an intense and captivating week at Sedgefield Country Club.

Check out Ian Wilkerson's guide to Sedgefield Country Club

Ian Wilkerson's Wyndham Championship predictions

Aaron Rai

2pts each-way 33-1 Hills

Tom Kim

1.5pts each-way 30-1 Hills

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1pt each-way 66-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Ian Wilkerson's Wyndham Championship preview

Top tip

Aaron Rai 33-1

A great 12 months for Cameron Young, who comes to the scene of his first victory having finished eighth at last week's Rocket Classic, means he is the man to beat at Sedgefield Country Club, but another competitor who has had a 2026 to remember can give him a stern challenge.

Aaron Rai moved into the game's upper echelons when the dual-gloved Wolverhampton swinger claimed the US PGA Championship in Aronimink in May. That three-shot win pushed him into the world's top 20 and this looks a good opportunity for him to taste another success.

Driving accuracy has proved a key ingredient for success at Sedgefield Country Club and Rai is the only player in this week's field who has found the fairway with more than 70 per cent of his drives this year – only the absent Russell Henley boasts a better figure.

Rai was 19th at the Memorial Tournament and 11th at the US Open after his Major triumph and missed cuts at the wildly different Scottish Open and Open Championship are not a huge cause for concern.

His place in the playoffs is assured but this week's track at Greensboro was the scene of his first Stateside success in 2024, when he closed with a 64 to see off Max Greyserman by two shots.

He followed that by finishing fifth when defending his crown, so this is plainly an environment he enjoys and he has to be respected as the second-highest-ranked player in the field.

Next best bet

Tom Kim 30-1

Last year's Wyndham Championship was not a happy episode for Tom Kim as he was forced to withdraw and it seemed his career had gone off the rails after some great signs of early promise.

Now 24, he won the Wyndham in 2022 and then claimed two successive Shriners Children's Opens as he looked set for stardom, but the wheels came off in 2025 when he claimed just one top-ten finish.

By June's Canadian Open, he had slipped to 152nd in the world rankings, but it is now safe to say he has got his act together.

Third place at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills was just the tonic he needed and he built on that to win the Scottish Open against an elite field at The Renaissance Club.

Kim missed the cut at The Open but he finished strongly for 20th at the 3M Open last time out and he looks capable of a strong showing in this company.

Other selection

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-1

Quality approach play and strong putting are the keys to success at Sedgefield and one player who ticks both boxes is South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, even though the best of his five Greensboro efforts was his 22nd two years ago.

He did card a third-round 63 but he is 26th in strokes-gained approach and 19th best in strokes-gained putting, so that deserves some attention.

Bezuidenhout needs a heroic effort to make the top 70 in the rankings and claim a place at next week's party at TPC Southwind. He is 92nd in the list, 149 points off the pace with 300 available to Sunday's winner.

However, this is a track that plays into his hands and he could be a factor at a hefty price, having finished sixth at the Myrtle Beach Classic, eighth at the Puerto Rico Open and 12th at last month's John Deere Classic.

Key stat for Wyndham Championship

Just two of the 18 winners at Sedgefield Country Club failed to feature in the top 20 of the driving-accuracy statistics

Read more top golf tips:

'It has been a long wait but this could be the week' – Ian Wilkerson has two tips for LIV Golf New York

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