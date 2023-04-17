Golf betting community has quartet of contrasting puzzles to solve in the week ahead

Golf punters have four tournaments to consider this week, as the first LPGA Major of the season runs alongside a trio of men's events.The Chevron Championship starts in Texas on Thursday, with Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko dominating the market.

The DP World Tour returns with the ISPS Handa Championship from Japan, where Robert MacIntyre, Guido Migliozzi and Jordan Smith are among the runners.

The PGA Tour moves to New Orleans for the Zurich Classic, where Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele will be defending their title in the pairs event. Collin Morikawa and Max Homa is another all-star duo teeing up.

Matt Fitzpatrick, the 28-1 winner of the Heritage on Sunday, is teaming up with his brother Alex in the Zurich Classic. Matt beat Jordan Spieth at the third extra hole of a Heritage playoff, getting the job done with a tap-in birdie.

The LIV Golf season continues with LIV Golf Adelaide – the first LIV event staged in Australia. Cameron Smith will obviously be the centre of attention in his homeland, while Masters runner-up Brooks Koepka returns to action.

