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TippingSteve Palmer
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Fantastic Ryan Fox finishes Open with birdie barrage to claim the Claret Jug
Steve Palmer looks back on a thrilling Open Championship final round which was full of twists and turns
Ryan Fox kisses the Claret Jug after his dramatic Open Championship triumph at Royal BirkdaleCredit: AFP via Getty Images
Racing Post+ subscribers get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's golf tips every week. He tipped Cameron Young each-way for the Open at 35-1, as well as Tommy Fleetwood at 16-1, delivering two place returns
Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.
Open Championship report
Ryan Fox was the 140-1 winner of the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, the Kiwi powerhouse making a birdie at the final hole to reach ten under par and pip Cameron Young.
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Published on inGolf
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more inGolf
- Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
- The Open: Steve Palmer has five tips for the second round at Royal Birkdale
- Open first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has three selections at big odds
- Steve Palmer's Open Championship top tips for day one
more inGolf
- Steve Palmer's Open Championship final-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's Open Championship third-round golf betting tips and predictions
- The Open: Steve Palmer has five tips for the second round at Royal Birkdale
- Open first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has three selections at big odds
- Steve Palmer's Open Championship top tips for day one