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TippingSteve Palmer
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Fantastic Ryan Fox finishes Open with birdie barrage to claim the Claret Jug

Steve Palmer looks back on a thrilling Open Championship final round which was full of twists and turns

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Racing Post Sport
Ryan Fox kisses the Claret Jug after his dramatic Open Championship triumph at Royal Birkdale
Ryan Fox kisses the Claret Jug after his dramatic Open Championship triumph at Royal BirkdaleCredit: AFP via Getty Images
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Racing Post+ subscribers get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's golf tips every week. He tipped Cameron Young each-way for the Open at 35-1, as well as Tommy Fleetwood at 16-1, delivering two place returns

Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.

Open Championship report

Ryan Fox was the 140-1 winner of the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, the Kiwi powerhouse making a birdie at the final hole to reach ten under par and pip Cameron Young.

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