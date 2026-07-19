Fantastic Ryan Fox finishes Open with birdie barrage to claim the Claret Jug

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get exclusive access to Steve Palmer's golf tips every week. He tipped Cameron Young each-way for the Open at 35-1, as well as Tommy Fleetwood at 16-1, delivering two place returns

Customers can access Steve's previews via our Tipping package. Click here to join today using promo code PALMER10 to get the first month for just £10.



Open Championship report

Ryan Fox was the 140-1 winner of the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, the Kiwi powerhouse making a birdie at the final hole to reach ten under par and pip Cameron Young.