Steve Palmer's Soudal Open predictions and free golf betting tips

Thomas Detry will hog much of the early spotlight at the Soudal Open, carrying the hopes of a nation in the wake of the LIV Golf defection of Thomas Pieters, and history is not on the side of the home hero. There have been 16 previous DP World Tour events in Belgium and none of them have been won by a Belgian.

Detry has failed to make an impact in previous starts at Rinkven International, a course which seriously punishes the big misses of which he is prone, and the Tour maiden makes no appeal at short odds.

Alexander Bjork is in rock-solid form and can be expected to feature on the leaderboard come Sunday, but the 32-year-old Swede does not win enough tournaments to be in the staking plan at just 16-1.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Jorge Campillo 20-1

Three-time DP World Tour champion Jorge Campillo is enjoying one of the most consistent spells of his career and the 36-year-old Spaniard seems set for another fun week in the Soudal Open.

Campillo appears to be loving life, gliding along on his home circuit, picking up healthy cheques. His form figures from his last five starts are 4-1-9-3-8. The victory came in the Kenya Open in the middle of March – a cosy two-shot success – and this solid all-rounder gets a similar assignment for the Soudal Open.

The Kenya Open venue is a tight, tree-lined track, as is Rinkven International, and Campillo has shown a liking to the layout in the past. In the 2018 Belgian Knockout, which featured two rounds of strokeplay before the knockout stages, Campillo topped the leaderboard after those 36 holes. He went on to lose in the quarter-finals to eventual champion Adrian Otaegui.

Campillo skipped the 2019 Belgian Knockout, making his Rinkven return in last year's Soudal Open. Despite arriving in poor form, he finished 15th, further advertising his liking for this test.

Next best bet

Ewen Ferguson 45-1

A two-pronged attack worked in last week's Italian Open and the same strategy is employed for the Soudal Open. Ewen Ferguson can provide strong back-up to Campillo. Ferguson has also proved himself at this tight, fiddly venue. The Scot seemed rusty on his return to action last week after five weeks off, missing the cut in Italy, but he should get back into a groove at Rinkven. He made his course debut in the 2019 Belgian Knockout, ranked 467th in the world and a DP World Tour maiden, and he finished third. Ferguson lost in the semi-finals to eventual champion Guido Migliozzi.

This time, the 26-year-old Glaswegian arrives as world number 146 and a two-time DP World Tour champion. He is accurate and made for Rinkven. Before his long break, he was in fantastic fettle, finishing third in the SDC Championship and fourth in the Jonsson Workwear Open, and he can go close to completing a DP World Tour hat-trick on Sunday.

Rinkven International course guide

Course Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium

Prize money $2m ($333,330 to the winner)

Length 6,940 yards

Par 71 - two par-fives; 13 par-fours; three par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Callum Shinkwin (88), Thomas Detry (90), Thorbjorn Olesen (93), Adrian Otaegui (94), Oliver Bekker (120)

Course records - 72 holes 271 Sam Horsfield (2022) 18 holes 64 Matti Schmid (2022)

Course winner taking part Adrian Otaegui

Time difference Belgium is one hour ahead of the UK and Ireland

Last week – Italian Open 1 A Meronk (18-1), 2 R Langasque (55-1), 3 J Guerrier (250-1), 4 A Bjork (45-1), T5 D Van Tonder (140-1), M Kieffer (100-1), N Hojgaard (18-1), 8 J Campillo (33-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview The DP World Tour returned to Belgium after an 18-year absence with the inaugural Belgian Knockout at Rinkven International in 2018 - a strokeplay event for two rounds before a series of nine-hole matches - then there was a repeat in 2019. The event returned as a 72-hole strokeplay event last year. The 2005 European Amateur Championship was staged at Rinkven, as well as the 2010 Telenet Trophy on the Challenge Tour

Story of last year Sam Horsfield, who has since defected to LIV Golf, defeated Ryan Fox and Yannik Paul by two shots

Weather forecast Pre-tournament rain has softened the track, but it seems there will only be a little drizzle during the event. Light to moderate breezes. Temperatures around 15C

Type of player suited to the challenge A succession of short par-fours make this a straightforward assignment for straight hitters. Precision operators putting well should thrive

Key attribute Accuracy

Spotlight insight

None of the 16 European Tour events staged in Belgium have been won by a Belgian

