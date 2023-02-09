Steve Palmer's Singapore Classic second-round preview and free golf betting tips

Where to watch

Live on Sky Sports Golf from 5.30am Friday

Best bets

Taiga Semikawa to win 4.45am threeball (9-4), Gavin Green to win 4.55am threeball (13-8), Sami Valimaki to win 5.05am threeball (5-4)

1pt treble bet365





Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Singapore Classic second-round preview

Northern Irish youngster Tom McKibbin set the pace in the first round of the Singapore Classic, carding an eight-under-par 64 at the Classic Course, Laguna National.

McKibbin, an 80-1 chance ante-post, was no bigger than 10-1 after his bogey-free effort. Jordan Smith, who posted an afternoon 67, was the only player ahead of McKibbin in the outright betting after the opening 18 holes.

Jostling with Smith for pre-tournament favouritism were Ryan Fox and Robert MacIntyre, who have both drifted like a barge in the betting after poor starts. Fox, level par, and MacIntyre, two over par, will play alongside each other in the marquee match of the second afternoon (5.15am UK and Ireland time).

Racing Post Sport's DP World Tour second-round threeball trebles have been successful this year, and this week's suggestion comprises Taiga Semikawa, Gavin Green and Sami Valimaki. A Semikawa, Green, Valimaki treble pays more than 18-1.

Semikawa, a former world number one amateur who appears destined for a great career, is making his DP World Tour debut this week. The Japanese ace will have been fuming with the way he played the par-fives in round one (three over par), but he handled the tougher challenges well. With more joy likely on the longer holes in round two, this rising star can upset Richard Mansell and Matthieu Pavon (4.45am).

Green, brilliant at the end of last year and under par in round one in Singapore, can outgun Richie Ramsay and Kalle Samooja (4.55am), while Valimaki, who has been getting back to his best over the last eight months, appears the strongest bet of all against Spanish plodder Jorge Campillo and Danish veteran Thomas Bjorn (5.05am).

Follow us on Twitter