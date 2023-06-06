Steve Palmer's Scandinavian Mixed predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

Steve Palmer's Scandinavian Mixed predictions

Alexander Bjork

3pts each-way 18-1 bet365

Marcus Kinhult

2.5pts each-way 40-1 general

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

1.5pts each-way 50-1 general

Jonas Blixt

1pt each-way 100-1 BoyleSports

Ryo Hisatsune

1pt each-way 80-1 Betfair, Power

Linn Grant romped to a nine-shot victory in last year's Scandinavian Mixed – and the Swede deserves great respect in her title defence this week – but generally the male entrants have dominated the leaderboard in this event.

Grant was the only woman who finished in the top 14 last year. And in the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed in 2021, only two women finished in the top 17. The men can still take charge from the back tees on easy courses and it is reasonable to concentrate on the 78 male runners this week.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Alexander Bjork 18-1

The 2023 form figures of Alexander Bjork are 28-16-2-42-28-16-14-4-4-29-6 and the consistent Swede seems a rock-solid each-way investment in his homeland this week. He finished sixth in the European Open last week on a long course which is a real slog for short drivers like him, which underlines how well he is playing.

This week's short, fiddly course is perfect for a man who is typically accurate and possesses a mustard short-game. He lies 11th on the DP World Tour strokes-gained-putting statistics. The galleries can have high hopes of a Swedish winner this week and Bjork seems the most likely to give himself a chance.

Next best bet

Marcus Kinhult 40-1

Swedes traditionally thrive in home events and Marcus Kinhult loves performing in front of family and friends. Like Bjork, Kinhult's only significant weakness is a lack of driving distance, so Ullna is a dreamy layout.

Given how tidy Kinhult has been lately, with 21st place in the Korea Championship followed by 22nd place in the Soudal Open and 29th spot in the KLM Open, there seems every chance he goes close to an overdue second DPWT title.

Other selections

Mike Lorenzo-Vera 50-1

Jonas Blixt 100-1

Ryo Hisatsune 80-1

This should be a low-scoring tournament and a hot putter seems essential for success. Mike Lorenzo-Vera has always been adept on the greens and the 38-year-old Frenchman may finally land a DPWT breakthrough this week. He has won four times on the Alps Tour, once on the Challenge Tour and lost a DPWT playoff for the 2018 Sicilian Open.

Lorenzo-Vera, who enjoyed the first hole-in-one of his career in the KLM Open last month, was seventh in Korea at the end of April, then fourth in the Soudal Open and 12th in the KLM. He was 12th on his Scandinavian Mixed debut last year.

Jonas Blixt, a three-time PGA Tour champion, was fourth in the 2013 US PGA and runner-up on his Masters debut in 2014. The former world number 33 has always been a phenomenal putter and he could make an impact in his homeland this week at the age of 39. The long-game weakness of Blixt, who finished 20th in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, should not be overly exposed by Ullna.

Ryo Hisatsune, 29th on the DPWT strokes-gained-putting stats, is a 20-year-old Japanese who seems ready to start lifting trophies. He was 12th in last year's Zozo Championship, the PGA Tour event in Japan, then 12th in an Asian Tour event in Morocco, before second spot in the Australian PGA.

Having earned a DPWT card at Q School, Hisatsune has been consistently impressive, finishing tenth in the Indian Open, third in the Kenya Open, 16th in the Italian Open and tenth in the Soudal Open. Ullna seems a good fit.

Ullna course guide

Course Ullna Golf and Country Club, Stockholm, Sweden

Prize money $2m ($319,716 for the winner)

Lengths Men's tees 6,819 yards; Women's tees 6,067 yards

Par 72 – four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 156 (78 men; 78 women) The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Linn Grant (21), Madelene Sagstrom (29), Alex Noren (64), Klara Davidson Spilkova (90), Adri Arnaus (93)

Course records - 72 holes 270 Greg Turner, Craig Stadler (1986 Scandinavian Enterprise Open) 18 holes 62 Greg Turner (1986 Scandinavian Enterprise Open)

Time difference Sweden is one hour ahead of the UK and Ireland

Last week – European Open 1 T McKibbin (100-1), 2 J Guerrier (100-1), M Siem (75-1), M Kieffer (55-1), 5 F Lacroix (275-1), T6 A Bjork (33-1), J Axelsen (250-1), J Smith (22-1), D Law (100-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Designed by Sven Tumba and opened in 1981, Ullna hosted the Scandinavian Enterprise Open on the European Tour from 1983 to 1987. The Ladies European Tour staged the HP Open there in 2004. The course, redesigned by Jack Nicklaus in 2013, has six holes which run directly along the shore of Lake Ullna

Story of last year Linn Grant won by nine shots, carding an incredible 24-under-par total at Halmstad, with Henrik Stenson and Marc Warren sharing runner-up honours

Weather forecast Sunny and pleasant, temperatures peaking at 22C, with gentle breezes throughout

Type of player suited to the challenge This straightforward layout should yield dozens of birdies and a hot putter seems almost essential for success

Key attribute Touch/putting

Spotlight insight

Linn Grant was the only woman who finished in the top 14 last year

