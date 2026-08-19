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TippingSteve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's Nexo Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's golf tips, best bets, predictions and analysis for the first round of the Nexo Championship on the DP World Tour
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Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
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Published on inDP World Tour
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more inDP World Tour
- 'He relishes breezy conditions and three days of wind is forecast' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Nexo Championship
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more inDP World Tour
- 'He relishes breezy conditions and three days of wind is forecast' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Nexo Championship
- Danish Golf Championship: A trio of Thursday threeball tips from Steve Palmer
- 'He should make so many easy birdies on the four par-fives' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Danish Golf Championship
- Steve Palmer's Scottish Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer has four tips for the Scottish Open including a 30-1 best bet