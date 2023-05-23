Steve Palmer's KLM Open predictions and free golf betting tips

When to bet

By 6am on Thursday

Where to watch the KLM Open

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 12.30pm on Thursday

Steve Palmer's KLM Open predictions

Alex Fitzpatrick

2pts each-way 80-1 general

Romain Langasque

2pts each-way 33-1 Betfair, Power

Niklas Norgaard

1.5pts each-way 50-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Brandon Stone

1pt each-way 125-1 Betfair, Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Victor Perez and Adrian Meronk dominate the betting for the KLM Open, with both men seeking to bolster their chances of making a Ryder Cup debut in September. Perez, the defending champion, tied for 12th in the US PGA on Sunday, while Meronk was 40th, so they have to be respected for this sharp downgrade.

Perez and Meronk have obvious chances, but the long trek from New York to the Netherlands after four gruelling rounds in a Major may result in sluggish starts at Bernardus.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Alex Fitzpatrick 80-1

The youngest Fitzpatrick brother could be set for take-off in the KLM Open. There has always been talk on the golfing circuit that Alex is as good as US Open champion Matt. Alex is four years younger, aged 24, so time is on his side, and the signs are positive that he will soon make an impact.

Alex, a former world number four amateur, got a few starts on the DP World Tour last year and looked comfortable. He was 27th in the Italian Open, 13th in the French Open, 28th in the Dunhill Links, 37th in the Andalucia Masters and 15th in the Portugal Masters. This year, he has been globetrotting and hunting for starts, teeing up on the DP World Tour, the Challenge Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour and even the PGA Tour, on which he finished 19th with his brother in the Zurich Classic pairs event last month.

Last week, Fitzpatrick junior played on the Challenge Tour in an event in the Netherlands, finishing third, only two shots behind the winner. With just an hour-and-a-half drive down the road to Bernardus and plenty of time to adjust to the venue, this fantastic iron-player could make his DP World Tour breakthrough on Sunday.

Next best bet

Romain Langasque 33-1

A runner-up effort in the Italian Open last time out proved Romain Langasque is finding his A-game again and the underachieving 28-year-old Frenchman seems dangerous at Bernardus.

Langasque, Amateur champion in 2015, a Challenge Tour winner in 2018 and Wales Open champion on the DPWT in 2020, is a gifted ball-striker with the tools to destroy Bernardus. Course-form figures of 22-31 are even more impressive when you consider how miserable his form was prior to his debut. This time, he has arrived in fine fettle.

Other selections

Niklas Norgaard 50-1

Brandon Stone 125-1

Niklas Norgaard, formerly Niklas Norgaard Moller, is an explosive player and one of the longest drivers on the circuit. The Dane is a birdie machine when in the groove and he can challenge for a maiden DPWT title at the age of 30 on Sunday. Norgaard carded four solid rounds for 31st place on his Bernardus debut last year, then finished seventh in the Dunhill Links, carding a 63 at the Kyle Phillips-designed Kingsbarns. After 23rd spot in Italy last time out, Norgaard seems a dangerman on an ideal track.

Complete a four-pronged attack with Brandon Stone, who, like Fitzpatrick, played on the Challenge Tour in the Netherlands last week. Stone finished second, beaten by a shot, clearly knuckling down again having turned 30 last month. He started the year with three top-tens in his homeland, has been bright on the Challenge Tour lately, and this three-time DPWT champion is a big fish in a small pond this week.

Bernardus course guide

Course Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

Prize money $2m ($333,400 to the winner)

Length 7,445 yards

Par 72 - four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Adrian Meronk (47), Victor Perez (59), Pablo Larrazabal (70), Adri Arnaus (89), Callum Shinkwin (94)

Course records - 72 holes 265 Kristoffer Broberg (2021) 18 holes 61 Kristoffer Broberg (2021)

Course winners taking part Kristoffer Broberg, Victor Perez

When to bet By 6am on Thursday

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Golf from 12.30pm on Thursday

Time difference The Netherlands is one hour ahead of the UK and Ireland

Course type Heathland

Course overview Bernardus Golf, designed by Kyle Phillips (2018), made its DP World Tour debut in 2021. The fairways are based on an ancient sandy plain. Heather was transplanted between the trees which are dotted around the open track. Water comes into play on several holes, most notably on a front nine featuring two lakes. Contoured greens are heavily guarded by large bunkers, but the lack of significant rough and relatively slow putting surfaces makes for a straightforward challenge

Story of last year Victor Perez defeated Ryan Fox in a playoff, holing some incredibly long putts in the process

Weather forecast Cloudy and breezy for the first two days, then warmer and calmer at the weekend

Type of player suited to the challenge Generous fairways, light rough and slow greens encourage attacking powerhouses

Key attribute Power

Spotlight insight

Only one of the last 14 editions of the Dutch Open has been won by a Tour maiden.

Follow us on Twitter