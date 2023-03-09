Steve Palmer's Kenya Open second-round preview and free golf betting tips: McKibbin can bring home 19-1 treble

Where to watch

Sky Sports Golf, 9am Thursday

Best bets

Antoine Rozner to win 4.20am threeball (8-5), Ewen Ferguson to win 9.10am threeball (17-10), Tom McKibbin to win 9.20am threeball (15-8)

1pt treble bet365

Kenya Open second-round preview

The Kenya Open ante-post market leaders all had a late tee-time in round one at Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, playing 18 holes in a stiff breeze, so they will expect to catch up on a calmer morning in round two.

Afternoon breezes were forecast for both the first two days of the Kenya Open, so Antoine Rozner, Robert MacIntyre and Adrian Otaegui were not surprised by the conditions they faced on Thursday. Rozner and MacIntyre both carded a level-par 71, while Otaegui finished his round strongly for a one-under-par 70.

John Catlin and Dylan Mostert set the pace at the end of day one, both having fired a seven-under-par 64. Catlin, a pre-tournament 70-1 chance, is a three-time DP World Tour champion. Mostert, a 150-1 outsider, won on the Challenge Tour at the end of last month.

Second-round threeball punters are pointed towards Rozner (4.20am UK and Ireland time), Ewen Ferguson and Tom McKibbin. Rozner has been striking his ball with great authority lately, finishing in the top six in his previous two tournaments, and the Frenchman has to be favourite for his marquee morning group with MacIntyre and Edoardo Molinari.

Ferguson loves Muthaiga, where he built a four-shot lead through three rounds of last year's Kenya Open, and the Scot represents the value against Adri Arnaus and Oliver Wilson, while McKibbin can turn the tables on the pacesetting Mostert, and Oliver Bekker, in the 9.20am contest.

McKibbin has enjoyed his trips to Africa on both the Challenge Tour and the DPWT and the hugely promising Northern Irishman finished round one impressively, with a bogey-free, three-under-par closing nine.

The treble pays more than 19-1 at prices of 8-5, 17-10 and 15-8 with bet365.

