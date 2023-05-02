Steve Palmer's Italian Open predictions and free golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's Italian Open predictions
Victor Perez
Adrian Meronk
Marco Simone Golf Club will take centre stage for the Ryder Cup at the end of September, but none of the likely American side are coming over for a peek at the layout in this week's Italian Open.
Europe's big guns are otherwise engaged, too, but several lesser lights who are hoping to get on to Luke Donald's team are looking to prove themselves at the track.
Robert MacIntyre won at the Marco Simone last year and is desperate to make a Ryder Cup debut there. The Scottish left-hander has been consistently contending for DP World Tour titles in recent weeks without getting his hands on any silverware. The defending Italian Open champion closed with 11 consecutive pars to tie for seventh place in the Korea Championship on Sunday.
Steve Palmer's top tip
Victor Perez 22-1
Focused Frenchman Victor Perez has come into the Italian Open probably feeling fresher than his market rivals – and that could prove decisive over four days of action at the Marco Simone.
It has been a challenging fortnight for a lot of DP World Tour players, trekking around Japan and Korea. The weather was not kind, there were some difficult days, and the courses were a lot different to that which the Italian Open competitors will face. Perez did not bother with either event.
The 30-year-old's last action came Stateside. He had a tough group in the WGC-Match Play, losing narrowly to Collin Morikawa and Jason Day, and thrashing Adam Svensson. Perez then teamed up with Thomas Detry in the Zurich Classic pairs event and they carded four solid rounds for 13th place.
The long-game of Perez can be spectacular – he has the tools to destroy the Marco Simone – and he finished 18th in 2021 despite arriving in poor form. Last year, he ended up in third place, beaten by just a shot.
Strong course credentials can be allied to high motivation, with a Ryder Cup debut in his grasp. Winning the Abu Dhabi Championship in January has put Perez in a strong position to qualify for the team. He impressed in the Hero Cup at the start of the year, winning three and a half points from four matches, and should go close to a fourth DP World Tour title on Sunday.
Next best bet
Adrian Meronk 18-1
Adrian Meronk's driving ability makes him an ideal candidate for Marco Simone success. The Pole dazzled Aussie galleries with his power and poise when winning the Australian Open by five shots just before Christmas, building on his Irish Open triumph in the summer.
Meronk's career has taken off and he is the highest-ranked player in this field. It is easy to imagine a scenario where the two highest-ranked players in the field – Meronk and Perez – emerge as the main title contenders.
At the 2021 Italian Open at the Marco Simone Meronk finished runner-up, beaten by just a shot, and he was a nervous Tour maiden at the time. If any winning opportunity develops on Sunday, he is much better equipped to take advantage.
After some strong showings in the Middle East at the start of the year, Meronk then finished 14th in the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour in February. He won a couple of matches in the Match Play, understandably missed the cut on his Masters debut, then finished 21st in Korea on Sunday.
Marco Simone course guide
Course Marco Simone Golf Club, Guidonia, Rome, Italy
Prize money $3.25m ($541,775 to the winner)
Length 7,255 yards
Par 71 - three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes
Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three
Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Adrian Meronk (63), Victor Perez (66), Adri Arnaus (87), Robert MacIntyre (91), Kazuki Higa (93)
Course records - 72 holes 270 Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick 18 holes 64 Min Woo Lee, Henrik Stenson, Robert MacIntyre
Course winners taking part Nicolai Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre
Last week – Korea Championship 1 P Larrazabal (80-1), 2 M Helligkilde (33-1), T3 J Campillo (33-1), S Jamieson (100-1), J Luiten (35-1), S H Park (125-1), T7 M Lorenzo-Vera (150-1), R MacIntyre (18-1), C Sordet (110-1)
Course type Parkland
Course overview Marco Simone GC took over as Italian Open host in 2021. The course, designed by Jim Fazio and David Mezzacane and opened in 1991, will be the Ryder Cup venue this year
Story of last year Robert MacIntyre fired a magnificent Sunday 64 before beating Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff
Weather forecast Sunny, pleasant and relatively calm throughout
Type of player suited to the challenge Nicolai Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre have won the last two Italians Opens by attacking off the tee on a course which sets up well for big-hitters, with two driveable par-fours on the layout
Key attribute Power
Spotlight insight
Four of the last five Italian Open winners finished 50th or worse in their preceding event
