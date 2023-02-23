Steve Palmer's Indian Open second-round preview and free golf betting tips
Golf tips, best bets and player analysis for the Indian Open at DLF Country Club on the DP World Tour
Where to watch
Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am Friday
Best bets
Edoardo Molinari to win 2.15am threeball (Evens), Jeunghun Wang to win 2.45am threeball (6-4), Robert MacIntyre to win 7.05am threeball (6-4)
1pt treble bet365
Indian Open second-round preview
Yannik Paul set the pace on day one of the Indian Open, the German firing a seven-under-par 65, shortening from 20-1 to 12-5 favourite.
Paul, who won his maiden DP World Tour title in the Mallorca Open last year, closed his round with four consecutive birdies. He was runner-up in the Thailand Classic last week. Thorbjorn Olesen, who won the Thailand Classic and started the Indian Open atop the market, is eight shots behind Paul after a 73. His compatriot Nicolai Hojgaard fared even worse and is ten shots off the lead.
Second-round threeball punters are pointed towards Edoardo Molinari (2.15am), Jeunghun Wang (2.45am) and Robert MacIntyre (7.05am). The Molinari, Wang, MacIntyre treble pays more than 11-1.
Molinari remains an effective operator from tee to green, able to stay largely out of trouble at this dangerous Signature Course layout, and the Italian can outscore fellow veterans Soren Kjeldsen and Thomas Bjorn.
Wang made a mess of two holes in round one – a double-bogey at the fifth hole followed by a quadruple-bogey snowman eight at the 14th – but the Korean made four birdies and is still in form. He greatly impressed in Singapore and Thailand over the previous fortnight and can haul his way back inside the cut-line on Friday, defeating Kalle Samooja and SSP Chawrasia in the process.
Hojgaard and Guido Migliozzi are two hothead playing partners for MacIntyre. The Scottish left-hander beat them both in round one and can repeat the dose. The Signature Course is far from ideal for aggressive players who lack patience – a category in which Hojgaard and Migliozzi both fall.
